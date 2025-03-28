IHCL launches Claridges Collections, bets big on India's luxury market

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), part of the Tata group that manages the Taj brand of hotels, launched Claridges Collections after taking over the management of Delhi's iconic Claridges hotel on Friday.
Claridges Collections, a curated ensemble of boutique luxury hotels, will be positioned at par with the company’s Taj brand. The collection will be expanded to two more hotels — the Taj Connemara in Chennai, which will be rebranded under the portfolio in the new financial year. Meanwhile, the Blue Diamond in Pune — currently under the SeleQtions brand — will be rebranded after it undergoes renovations over the coming year and a half.
While the new Claridges Collections will expand to over 20 hotels by 2030, Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer at IHCL, told Business Standard in an exclusive conversation that the bulk of the investments for the group, including for Claridges, will be in India rather than international.
“The happening place in the world is India, so international is not our focus,” said Chhatwal, who revealed that he had done his internship at The Claridges back in 1982.
Chhatwal noted that the sector would be a large employment creator in the next five to ten years, more so with the central government giving the sector great impetus through schemes and state governments attributing industry status along with incentives, including Uttar Pradesh earlier this week.
IHCL, which currently has a portfolio of 375 hotels (with 242 operational and 133 in the pipeline), will open 30–36 new hotels in the financial year 2026 (FY26). Of these, its Gateway and Ginger brand of mid- to high-scale hotels will get a disproportionate share of growth and hence investments.
Under its ‘Accelerate 2030’ strategy unveiled last year, IHCL had announced plans to have a portfolio of over 700 hotels along with doubling its revenue to Rs 15,000 crore by then.
The company’s strategy of high capital allocation for growth at home will complement its asset-light strategy of expansion in international markets.
“Our capital allocation strategy is very clear. We will selectively invest only in India or the Indian subcontinent. Outside of India, it's a capital-light strategy, either driven by operating leases or driven by management contracts, and the brand that is in focus is Taj because we want to remain in that top five brands in luxury in the world,” he said.
The hotels behemoth clocked a 29 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 2,533.04 crore in the December quarter from Rs 1,963.84 crore in the year-ago period, while its profit after tax grew 29 per cent to Rs 582.32 crore from Rs 451.95 crore in the same period last year.