Uber launches EV service, Uber Green, in Kolkata to curb emissions

The company has committed to becoming a zero-emissions mobility platform by 2030 in Europe and North America, and globally by 2040

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

Uber on Thursday announced the launch of its flagship electric vehicle service, Uber Green, in Kolkata, marking a step towards eco-friendly urban transportation.
Uber becomes the second ride-hailing service provider to offer electric vehicles in the city, following Snap E, another brand operating with an all-EV fleet.
"Enhancing the air quality in Kolkata is a shared duty we all must embrace. I commend Uber for introducing 'Uber Green' in Kolkata, a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions in our city," West Bengal Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty said.
"This service allows residents to book zero-emission rides with ease through the Uber app, promoting sustainable travel across the city, including routes to and from Kolkata international airport," Uber said in a statement.
The company did not disclose details on the number of vehicles under Uber Green or its expansion plans for the city.
The company has committed to becoming a zero-emissions mobility platform by 2030 in Europe and North America, and globally by 2040. EV drivers on Uber are going electric five times faster than the general public, the company stated.
First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

