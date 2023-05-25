India sees a Rs 200 cr investment in washing machine plant by Thomson

Avneet Singh Marwah, the CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), a homegrown electronic manufacturer, holds an exclusive license of the brand in India. Marwah announced the whooping investment of Rs 200 crore for a plant in India along with its collaboration with Flipkart according to a report by IANS.

Thomson, a French consumer electronic brand announced its investment in a washing machine plant in India on Thursday.