India sees a Rs 200 cr investment in washing machine plant by Thomson

Thomson has invested Rs 200 cr to set up washing machine manufacturing unit in India which will produce 500,000 in six month

BS Web Team New Delhi
Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO and director, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO and director, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 9:30 PM IST
Thomson, a French consumer electronic brand announced its investment in a washing machine plant in India on Thursday.
Avneet Singh Marwah, the CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), a homegrown electronic manufacturer, holds an exclusive license of the brand in India. Marwah announced the whooping investment of Rs 200 crore for a plant in India along with its collaboration with Flipkart according to a report by IANS.

The plant reportedly has the capacity for 300,000 washing machine units and aims to produce 500,00 in the next six months.
Marwah in the report stated that they are confident that the collaboration will strengthen their presence further in the category.

The company will launch a series of semi-automatic washing machines which will hold a capacity ranging from 9 kg to 12 kg. The machines will enter the market at Rs 9,999 for 9kg, Rs 10,999 for 10 kg, Rs 11,999 for 11 kg, and Rs 12,999 for 12 kg, respectively.

SPPL had also announced in February an investment of Rs 300 cr in setting up a second plant in Uttar Pradesh to manufacture televisions. The company already has a plant in Noida which reportedly has the capacity to manufacture half a million units of TVs according to a report by the Hindu.

The company sells televisions under the brands of Kodak, Blaupunkt, and Thomson and has also launched a new FA series TVs with Realtek processors and Google TVs with 4k display.

The FA series TV will range from 32-inch screens to 42-inch and will be priced between Rs 10.499 to Rs 16,999, respective to screen size.
The Google TVs will be priced at Rs 22,999 for 43-inch and Rs 27,999 for 50-inch, respectively.

First Published: May 25 2023 | 9:30 PM IST

