Industrialist Srinivasan's term renewal at Tata Trusts down to the wire

Just two days before his three-year term in Sir Dorabji Tata Trust was to end, some sources indicated that Srinivasan, vice-chairman, Tata Trusts, had been re-appointed and made a life trustee

However, these sources said that a renewal of his term was likely. Srinivasan’s term is till October 23, 2025. | File Image

BS Reporters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 12:13 AM IST

Amid tension within Tata Trusts, there was lack of clarity till the time of going to press on whether industrialist Venu Srinivasan had been reappointed a trustee already or if the process was still underway.
  Just two days before his three-year term in Sir Dorabji Tata Trust was to end, some sources indicated that Srinivasan, vice-chairman, Tata Trusts, had been re-appointed and made a life trustee.  There were other seniors at the Tata Group stating that a few approvals of trustees had come in by Tuesday evening for his reappointment. Srinivasan had not been reappointed yet, they said, adding that some trustees were yet to respond to the circular.  However, these sources said that a renewal of his term was likely. Srinivasan’s term is till October 23, 2025. 
 
There was nothing official from Tata Trusts.
 
What makes this reappointment critical is that Srinivasan would be a life trustee, once trustees arrive at a unanimous view to approve his renewal. Also, another key renewal—that of Mehli Mistry- is about to come up this week. Mistry's term at both Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust—two core trusts with a majority holding in Tata Sons—is coming to an end on October 28, 2025. 
Tata Trusts had approved lifetime trusteeship at a meeting held shortly after Ratan Tata’s passing last year. However, sources pointed out that the term of a trustee must be renewed prior to getting a lifetime trustee status. Another group at the Trusts suggested that lifetime trusteeship would come automatically after the end of any trustee’s term. Lawyers have been at work to analyse the fineprint of last year’s resolution on life trusteeship. 
 

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 12:10 AM IST

