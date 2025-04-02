Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 03:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Infosys launches AI-led Formula E Stats Center to boost fan engagement

The Stats Center is powered by 'Infosys Topaz' and aims to deliver advanced, data-driven insights and immersive experiences

This initiative marks a significant step forward in Infosys' three-year partnership with Formula E. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

IT services company Infosys on Wednesday announced the launch of Formula E Stats Center, built in partnership with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, to accelerate fan engagement to a higher gear.

The Stats Center is powered by 'Infosys Topaz' (AI-first offering using generative Artificial Intelligence technologies) and aims to deliver advanced, data-driven insights and immersive experiences. ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is the world's first all-electric FIA World Championship.

"This initiative marks a significant step forward in Infosys' three-year partnership with Formula E. The Stats Center will provide fans with interactive access to stellar performances of drivers and teams, their key milestones, and compelling narratives through its Key Stats and Insights platform," according to a release.

 

It engages users by showcasing stats of drivers and teams across current and past seasons, using a trending bubble chat format that prompts engaging curated questions.

This feature makes complex data easily digestible and fosters a deeper connection between fans and the sport.

Infosys spearheaded the migration of Formula E's central data lake to Google Cloud, establishing a secure and scalable architecture that supports marketing, business intelligence, and sporting operations for Formula E.

Jeff Dodds, Chief Executive Officer, Formula E, said: "As our first technical partnership with Infosys, we're showcasing how innovation and technology can elevate the experience for everyone who loves Formula E, by making race data more accessible and easier to understand."  Fans will be able to follow their favourite driver and team with in-depth insights and track their performance over the seasons ahead, Dodds said, adding, "Fans are at the heart of what we do, and we're thrilled to offer them a new and engaging way to connect with the sport".

Sumit Virmani, EVP and Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys, said the company's partnership with Formula E proves how technology can revolutionise fan engagement.

"From dynamic stat cards that adapt to the race timeline to an AI companion that prompts engaging questions, we're supercharging the Formula E fan experience, making its rich history, and exciting present more accessible and engaging, ultimately raising the bar for digital fan engagement," Virmani said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

