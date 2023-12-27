Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IPL Biologicals to set up facility in Gujarat with Rs 400 crore investment

The company signed a memorandum of understanding with the state government agency, Gujarat State Biotechnology Mission, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel

Tube Investment India

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 11:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Agro biological company IPL Biologicals on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with the Gujarat government to set up a facility with an investment of Rs 400 crore.
The company signed a memorandum of understanding with the state government agency, Gujarat State Biotechnology Mission, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It seeks to set up "a state-of-the-art biofertilisers, bio pesticides, biofungicide, microbial growth promoter facility in the region," the company said in a statement.
"The investment of Rs 400 crore underscores IPL's commitment to promoting eco-friendly farming practices and enhancing soil and environmental health," it said.
The company believes the MoU with the state government aligns with the national goal of adopting organic and sustainable practices by 2030, the statement said.
Its new facility will contribute to sustainable agriculture, it added.
"The major focus of the first phase of production will be on...agriculture products, followed by probiotics and enzyme products. The project shall be on reducing chemical usage in the agribusiness sector and providing safe food production to the world," it said.
The development and operational commencement of IPL Biological's agro-biological production facility is scheduled for mid-2025, creating over 500 direct and indirect jobs, the company added.

Also Read

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Gujarat Titans

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by CSK

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

Escrowpay raises $6 million in fresh funding from existing investors

Troubled Meenakshi Energy Ltd becomes wholly-owned arm of Vedanta

NTPC plans to list green energy vertical in next 1-2 years: Gurdeep Singh

Delhi-NCR booked most Uber trips, Mumbai topped late-night bookings in 2023

Apple wins bid to pause smartwatch ban at US appeals court amid patent row

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : agro food processing Pesticides Gujarat government Agriculture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon