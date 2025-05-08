Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPO-bound LG Electronics India begins work on new $600 mn Andhra plant

IPO-bound electronics manufacturer will invest $600 million in the plant located in Sri City, close to the South Indian city of Chennai

LG Electronics

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

LG Electronics India has begun construction on its third plant in the country, the company and India's Andhra Pradesh state government, where the facility is located, said on Thursday.

The IPO-bound electronics manufacturer will invest $600 million in the plant located in Sri City, close to the South Indian city of Chennai.

The plant will generate direct employment opportunities for 1,495 individuals and indirectly employ 10,000 people.

The company's other plants are located in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh state, and in Pune, Maharashtra.

Reuters reported last month that the company's South Korean parent delayed the public float in India due to market volatility.

 

LG Electronics is now targeting launching the IPO of its Indian unit in the second or third quarter of fiscal year 2026, instead of May.

 

First Published: May 08 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

