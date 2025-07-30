Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Italy said to support breakup of Iveco with sales to Tata, Leonardo

Italy said to support breakup of Iveco with sales to Tata, Leonardo

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government has privately signaled it would back the proposed transaction as long as Iveco's strategically important defense unit is sold to a group led by Leonardo

Giorgia Meloni, Meloni

Italian government is broadly supportive of Iveco Group NV’s plans to break up its business. (Photo: Reuters)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Donato Paolo Mancini and Alberto Brambilla
 
The Italian government is broadly supportive of Iveco Group NV’s plans to break up its business by selling its defense unit to Leonardo SpA and its commercial trucking division to India’s Tata Motors Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.
 
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government has privately signaled it would back the proposed transaction as long as Iveco’s strategically important defense unit is sold to a group led by Leonardo, a state-controlled defense company, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing sensitive information.
 
The government’s priorities include protecting jobs and intellectual property, although it hasn’t fully articulated its approach, according to the people. One option currently being discussed is using a legal instrument that allows the government to set conditions on deals for strategic assets.  
 

Also Read

Tata Motors

Tata Motors to acquire Iveco for $4.5 billion in its biggest deal yet

Stock market

Sensex rises 400 pts, Nifty above 25,150; Auto stocks lead gains today

Tata Motors, Tata

Tata Motors in talks to acquire European truckmaker Iveco: Report

Tata, Tata logo, Tata Group

Titan, Trent, TaMo: What's impacting sentiment; how to trade Tata grp stks?premium

Tata Motors Group global wholesales decline 9% to 299K units in Q1 FY 2026

Tata Motors Group global wholesales decline 9% to 299K units in Q1 FY 2026

 
Rome can block or impose conditions on transactions involving strategic assets under its so-called golden power rule. The government used this tool to set a series of harsh terms during UniCredit SpA’s failed takeover attempt of Banco BPM SpA, which the bank withdrew last week. The Italian government is confident Leonardo will acquire Iveco’s defense unit, the people said.
 
A spokesperson for the Italian government declined to comment. Iveco confirmed Tuesday it was in discussions to break up its business, confirming an earlier Bloomberg report that said the company was preparing to announce the two deals as early as Wednesday, when it is due to report earnings.
 
“The government is closely following the evolution of the matter,” Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said this month. “In particular we are doing this as regards the role of Iveco for Italy and its impact on jobs.” At the same time, he said Italy supports quality foreign investment as long as technology, production and jobs are protected.

More From This Section

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft restores services to Nayara Energy after EU sanctions dispute

Schneider Electric

Schneider to buy remaining 35% stake in India JV at €5.5 bn valuation

Doctor, Medical, Health care

W Health Ventures announces $70 mn fund II focused on healthcare firmspremium

Anand Kamalnayan Pandit, Chairman & Managing Director, Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Sri Lotus Developers raises ₹237 crore from anchor investors for IPO

BluSmart funding news, BluSmart revival plans, climate funds investing in BluSmart, BluSmart electric mobility investment, BluSmart Eversource Capital deal, BluSmart distress funding, BluSmart EV ride hailing, clean energy investment India, BluSmart

BluSmart files for insolvency amid corporate governance crisis, debt woes

Topics : Tata Motors Italy India-Italy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Visa Interview waiver NSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaTATA Moters Share M&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon