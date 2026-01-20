Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 09:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / ITC Infotech CEO and MD Sudip Singh steps down after seven years

BS Reporter Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 9:00 PM IST

ITC Infotech chief executive officer and managing director Sudip Singh has stepped down after seven years in the role, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
“As part of his longer-term entrepreneurial aspirations, Sudip has decided to pursue new opportunities and will be moving on from ITC Infotech,” said Sanjeev Puri, chairman, ITC, in an internal mail.
 
Singh, who was previously with Infosys as the global industry head of its energy, utilities and resources unit, will be replaced by Manas Chakraborty, the current president and chief operating officer.
 
Chakraborty joined ITC Infotech three years ago from Tech Mahindra. In the last fiscal, ITC Infotech reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 4,244 crore with a net profit of Rs 450 crore.
 

Topics : IT services ITC Infotech resignations

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 9:00 PM IST

