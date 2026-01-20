360 One Asset rolls out ₹1,000 crore fund for defence and spacetech

360 One Asset, the venture capital and private equity arm, has launched a Rs 1,000 crore fund focused on investments in the defence and space sectors. The fund has been raised completely from domestic investors and its greenshoe option is now open. The final close would have a larger corpus than what has already been raised. Sameer Nath, chief investment officer and head of private equity and venture capital, said the final close should happen in the next two months. The fund is targeting infusion of equity capital across 15 to 20 companies as a dedicated corpus for defence and spacetech companies across different stages, including from venture or Series A to late-stage or pre-IPO.

It has already invested in four companies such as space surveillance and intelligence company Digantara, spacetech firm Sisir Radar, and Coreel Technologies. The firm’s executives added that a fourth investment in the space sector is to be closed shortly.

The fund’s capital allocation is expected to comprise around 20 per cent venture or Series A investments, 30 per cent growth-stage investments between Series B and D, and 50 per cent late-stage or pre-IPO deals.

The fund is being led by co-fund managers Sandeep Maheshwari and Abhishek Nag.

“We see in our portfolio companies that they have gone from inception to multiple tens of crores of revenue in a five- to six-year time frame. These are deeply technical companies,” Nag said.

The fund comes at a time when the defence and spacetech sector has seen the presence of legacy players and a growing number of startups, but relatively limited investment participation.

Nath was of the opinion that private equity and venture capital funding has not ventured into the defence and space sector yet.

“Some of these companies have been bootstrapping for three decades. They probably never even thought that an IPO could happen, but they’ve built amazing businesses,” Nath said when asked about listing opportunities in the segment.

“Other than the public markets, the defence sector may see higher M&A activity as well as consolidation going ahead,” he said.

360 One also believes that because of the stage of some firms, many may eye listings sooner. The firm would explore listings of its portfolio companies in the next two to three years. This comes at a time when defence and spacetech companies are seeing predictable orders, a focus on innovation, and the creation of their own intellectual property, among others.

“All the four companies—one of them is Coreel—we will see a period of anywhere in the next two to three years itself, or even earlier, where they should be primed from a listing perspective. We are seeing many more companies and evaluating a few which can be ready for public markets in the next 18 months, where we are at an advanced stage of diligence,” Maheshwari added.