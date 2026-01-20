Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 08:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Elan Group awards ₹840 crore construction contract to Tata Projects

Elan Group awards ₹840 crore construction contract to Tata Projects

Elan Group awards an Rs 840 crore construction contract to Tata Projects for its ultra-luxury residential project 'Elan-The Statement' in Sector 49, Gurugram

Real estate

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 8:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi NCR-based realty developer Elan Group on Tuesday awarded a Rs 840 crore construction contract to Tata Projects for its recently launched ultra-luxury residential development located in Sector 49, Gurugram.
 
With a planned investment of approximately Rs 1,600 crore, Elan Group’s project is expected to be developed across nearly six acres.
 
The development, christened ‘Elan–The Statement’, comprises five towers, offering ultra-spacious residences with super area ranging from approximately 4,285 square feet to 7,270 square feet.
 
While the developer did not share the expected sales potential and completion timeline, it said the project has received a good response in the market. The project has been designed by London-based architectural firm Benoy.
 
 
Commenting on the deal, Elan Group Chairman Rakesh Kapoor said that onboarding Tata Projects reflects the values that have defined Elan Group as a credible developer, with an unwavering focus on quality, disciplined execution and long-term value creation.

Also Read

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri

TBZ posts two-fold jump in Q3 profit to ₹81 crore; income up by 15%

Supreme Court, SC

SC sets aside HC order against Ambience Mall, rejects CBI probe plea

AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank Q3FY26 results: Net profit up 26% at ₹668 crore

gold loan

Suryoday SFB enters gold loan segment to scale secured lending portfolio

AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank Q3 results: Net profit jumps 26% to ₹668 crore

 
The project is located along Sohna Road and connects to Golf Course Extension Road and Southern Peripheral Road, both of which are high-ticket micro-markets in Gurugram.
 
“Over the last three years, property values in the region have risen by nearly 74 per cent, while rental values have grown close to 50 per cent, highlighting rising demand and strong long-term appreciation potential,” Elan Group had said during the project’s launch.
 
With this project, Elan Group is looking to expand its footprint in the Gurugram market. This comes after the developer announced plans to invest around Rs 3,000 crore to develop an ultra-luxury housing project on the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram.
 
The company has a portfolio of 15 projects across Gurugram and New Delhi, with a total built-up area of about 25 million square feet.

More From This Section

Rupee

Energy company AM Green to set up $25 billion AI hub in Greater Noidapremium

Lodha group, Macrotech developers

Lodha signs MoU with Maharashtra to invest ₹1 trn in data centre park

360 ONE Asset

360 One Asset rolls out ₹1,000 crore fund for defence and spacetech

LTIMindtree

Pipeline steady with AI deals growing in size: LTIMindtree CEO Venu Lambupremium

Toyota

Toyota enters India's electric vehicle market with Urban Cruiser Ebella

Topics : Real Estate Real estate firms Company News Housing market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMicroplastics in Hot Coffee CupsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayWhy are Market Down TodayIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DateBudget 2026Gold and Silver Rate Today