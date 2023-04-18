close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Johnson-Johnson sales in US rise 10%, health care giant raises dividend

Johnson & Johnson beat first-quarter expectations, as growth in the health care giant's home market helped counter another revenue hit overseas from a strong dollar.

AP New Brunswick (US)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON

J&J

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 6:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Johnson & Johnson beat first-quarter expectations, as growth in the health care giant's home market helped counter another revenue hit overseas from a strong dollar.

The health care giant booked a USD 68 million loss on a one-time charge in the quarter, and revenue grew more than 5 per cent to USD 24.75 billion, which was better than anticipated.

Adjusted earnings totalled USD 2.68 per share, topping Wall Street projections for per-share earnings of USD 2.50, according to a survey by FactSet.

Johnson & Johnson sells prescription drugs and medical devices. It is splitting off its consumer health business, which includes well-known products like BandAids. The company expects to complete the separation this year.

Sales in the US grew nearly 10 per cent to USD 12.52 billion in the quarter, while international sales climbed nearly 2 per cent.

A strong US dollar can affect sales for companies that do a lot of international business. They have to convert those sales into dollars when they report earnings. The stronger dollar decreases the value of those sales. It also gives foreign products a price edge in the United States.

Also Read

Need to build resilient health system across world: India at G20 Health

Union Health Minister to chair two-day global conference on digital health

State prepared to handle Covid-19 wave, says Kerala Health Minister

Auto sales up 48% in Oct; all vehicle segments gain in festive season: FADA

Covid global health emergency hopefully ends next year, says WHO chief

Jindal Stainless supplied 300 tn steel for Ambedkar statue in Telangana

GSK to acquire Canada-based Bellus for $2 billion to gain cough medicine

From iPhone 3G to 1st retail store: Here is Apple's 15-yr journey in India

STL among world's first companies to develop 180 micron optical fibre

JioCinema to start subscription model after IPL 2023; check details here

J&J brings in nearly half of its revenue from outside the United States.

J&J board OK'd a 5 per cent increase in the company's quarterly dividend. That bumps the amount up to USD 1.19 per share from USD 1.13 per share.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey, company on Tuesday also boosted the lower end of its forecasted range for 2023 by a dime. It now expects adjusted earnings of between USD 10.50 and USD 10.60 per share.

Analysts expect earnings of USD 10.51 per share this year.

Shares climbed in early morning trading.

Topics : Johnson and Johnson | Johnson and Johnson India

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 6:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Coca-Cola to buy minority stake in food delivery platform Thrive: Report

Coca-Cola
2 min read

Google may lose search on Samsung devices to Microsoft Bing: Report

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Once we make a job offer, we honour it: TCS outgoing CEO & MD Gopinathan

Rajesh Gopinathan, outgoing CEO & MD, TCS
5 min read

At TCS, CEO is the first among equals, says Krithi Krithivasan

Krithi Krithivasan CEO-designate, TCS
6 min read

Baskin Robbins to add 100 ice cream parlours to expand its network in FY24

Flavour of all seasons: How India came to love ice creams
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Cube, Actis, KKR, Sekura in race to buy nine Macquarie road projects

National Highways, NHAI
3 min read

TCS, Infosys results signal subdued Q4 for IT pack, say experts

TCS, Infosys results signal subdued Q4 for IT pack, say experts
5 min read

McLeod-IL&FS out-of-court settlement likely to be completed in two weeks

ILFS
2 min read

TCS to continue investments in R&D and technology: CFO Samir Seksaria

TCS
4 min read

Vodafone Idea awards Rs 200 crore network order to Chinese firm ZTE

Vodafone Idea
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon