Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Jaguar unveils new logo ahead of electric car launch, Musk takes a jibe

Jaguar unveils new logo ahead of electric car launch, Musk takes a jibe

The company has also updated its iconic leaping cat emblem, known as the 'leaper'. Jaguar referred to it as the brand's 'precious mark of provenance'

Jaguar's new logo. (Photo/Jaguar.in)

Jaguar's new logo. (Photo/Jaguar.in)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jaguar, the iconic British luxury carmaker, has introduced a redesigned logo as it shifts focus to an all-electric vehicle lineup. The company announced this rebranding move as part of a ‘new era’ for the 102-year-old automaker, according to a report by CNN. 
 
Jaguar’s new logo features gold-coloured letters in a custom font, spelling ‘Jaguar’ primarily in lowercase, with the ‘G’ and ‘U’ capitalised. The automaker described it as a ‘powerful celebration of modernism’ that balances ‘geometric form, symmetry, and simplicity’ while blending upper and lowercase characters in a visually harmonious design.  
 
  The company has also updated its iconic leaping cat emblem, known as the ‘leaper’. Jaguar referred to it as the brand’s ‘precious mark of provenance’, symbolising excellence and serving as a hallmark of its identity. “Always leaping forward, it represents the brand’s commitment to progress,” Jaguar noted in its announcement.  
 
 
The introduction of the new logo aligns with the automaker’s plans to launch three electric vehicles in 2026. This redesign serves as a ‘fire break’, symbolising its transition toward becoming a fully electric luxury brand.

More From This Section

adani

Adani acquires to expand its portfolio of engineering & construction cos

solar energy, solar, solar panel

SECI signs MoU with H2Global Stiftung to promote green hydrogen initiatives

Parle Agro FY24 revenue down 12% to Rs 3,126 crore, profit slides 89%

Parle Agro FY24 revenue down 12% to Rs 3,126 crore, profit slides 89%

Adani Energy

Adani Energy Solutions to acquire 100% stake in Pune- III Transmission

Vedanta

Vedanta Aluminium inks pact with Gail for natural gas supply at Odisha unit

 

Reinventing Jaguar for the electric age  

 
Known for its high-end race cars and luxury sedans, Jaguar has undergone significant changes in recent years. In the US, it now offers only the F-Pace SUV, while it has ceased selling cars entirely in the UK. This shift comes as the brand aims to reposition itself as a leader in the electric vehicle (EV) market, with its first EV slated for production in 2026.  
 
The updated logo features gold-coloured letters in a custom font, blending upper and lowercase characters for what the company describes as a ‘visual harmony’.  
 

Elon Musk takes a jibe at Jaguar’s redesign

 
The rebranding has sparked varied responses online, further amplified by Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s reaction. Jaguar’s rebranding video, shared on X (formerly Twitter) with the tagline “Copy nothing,” showcased vivid visuals and text like “create exuberant” and “delete ordinary”, without featuring any cars. Musk responded with the pointed question, “Do you sell cars?”    
 
Jaguar replied cheekily, “Yes. We’d love to show you. Join us for a cuppa in Miami on December 2nd? Warmest regards, Jaguar.”  
 

Online reactions draw criticism and curiosity  

 
The rebranding effort has drawn scepticism, with some users questioning the absence of vehicles in the campaign. Comments ranged from, “They don’t make cars anymore. They make mistakes,” to comparisons with dating sites. 
 
Others inquired about the iconic leaping cat emblem, to which Jaguar responded that it had been “reimagined.” To users wondering about the absence of cars in the ad, Jaguar replied, “Think of this as a declaration of intent” and “Introducing you to the future.”

Also Read

Indian hypersonic missile test

India tests hypersonic missile: Similar US, China, Russia weapons explained

Exit Polls

Can exit polls predict election results? Here's what you need to know

maharashtra elections

Voter turnout reaches 58.22% in Maharashtra and 67.59% in Jharkhand by 5 pm

Exit Polls

Maharashtra, Jharkhand elections end: Credibility of exit polls at stake

UPL

UPL sells 8.93% Advanta stake for Rs 2,100 cr, unveils Rs 3,378 cr issue

Topics : Elon Musk BS Web Reports Jaguar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly elections LIVELatest News LIVEIND vs AUS Tests full scheduleMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon