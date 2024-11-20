Business Standard
Home / India News / Can exit polls predict election results? Here's what you need to know

Can exit polls predict election results? Here's what you need to know

Exit polls are surveys conducted immediately after voters exit polling booths, offering preliminary insights into election outcomes

Exit Polls

Exit polls surveys follow a systematic process. (Image: Chat GPT)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Voting for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024 is set to conclude at 6 pm today, with results to be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on November 23, 2024. Exit polls for both states will be released after 6:30 pm by multiple survey agencies. Here’s a look at how exit polls are prepared and their accuracy.
 
What are exit polls, and how are they prepared? 
Exit polls are surveys conducted immediately after voters leave polling booths, designed to provide a representative projection of election outcomes. These surveys follow a systematic process: 
1. Sampling: Polling agencies select diverse polling stations to ensure the sample reflects the political and demographic diversity of the electorate. 
 
2. Questionnaire development: Voters are asked about their voting choices, demographic details such as age and gender, and the factors influencing their decisions. 
3. Data collection: Trained personnel gather responses from voters outside polling stations while ensuring their anonymity.

More From This Section

P Chidambaram

LIVE news: Delhi HC stays trial court proceedings against Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis case

Manik Saha, Manik, Tripura CM

Tripura govt signs MoA with Tata Technologies for upgradation of 19 ITIs

PDS

Govt digitisation drive removes 58 million fake ration cards from PDS

maharashtra elections

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Voter turnout records at 32.18% till 1 pm

Nandini milk

Nandini milk to launch on Nov 21 in Delhi to rival Amul, other brands

4. Data processing: Collected data is adjusted and weighted to account for turnout variations and demographic disparities, ensuring a balanced analysis. 
5. Results and reporting: Projections, accompanied by margins of error, are shared through media outlets once voting concludes. 
Exit polls provide preliminary insights into voter behaviour, highlighting patterns among different demographics and the key issues shaping voting choices. Media outlets use these findings to guide election-night reporting, while political parties analyse exit poll results to evaluate their performance and refine strategies for future campaigns. 

Exit Poll Maharashtra 2024

 
Are exit polls always accurate? 
While exit polls are a valuable tool for assessing election outcomes, they are not always accurate. For instance: 
In this year’s parliamentary elections in India, most exit polls predicted a clear majority for the NDA alliance. However, the NDA failed to secure the majority of seats. 
Similarly, during the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, exit polls projected a win for the INDIA alliance, but the NDA ultimately secured a clear mandate. 
The discrepancies often arise due to differences in methodology across agencies, voter sampling errors, or unforeseen voter behaviour. Despite following an organised process, exit polls remain assessments that can be either correct or incorrect.
However, exit polls have often proven accurate in a majority of elections, lending them significant importance in contemporary electoral processes.
 

Also Read

Election, Maharashtra Election, Maharashtra Polls, Vote, Voting

Assembly elections LIVE: 58.22% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in Maharashtra, 68% in Jharkhand

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC seizes Rs 1,000 cr during state polls, Maharashtra leads with Rs 858 cr

election voting evm machine

Maha Elections: NCP worker attacked in Parli, polling booth vandalised

election

Maharashtra election 2024: Dates, parties and voting time details explained

Swiggy Instamart sends free ‘tinday'

Swiggy Instamart is sending free 'tinday' on election day, here's why

Topics : Maharashtra Assembly Elections Auditors exit BS Web Reports Sharad Pawar NCP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly elections LIVELatest News LIVEIND vs AUS Tests full scheduleMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon