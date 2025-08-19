Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tyre makers expect H2 FY26 rebound on festive demand, rural recovery

Tyre makers expect H2 FY26 rebound on festive demand, rural recovery

Apollo, Ceat and JK Tyre expect demand to pick up in H2 FY26 on festive buying, rural recovery and steady replacement demand, though uneven rainfall weighs on tractor sales

On the export front, companies acknowledged that global macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds continue to pose challenges

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tyre manufacturers expect demand to pick up in the second half of FY26, aided by festive season buying and a possible rural recovery, even as weakness continues to weigh on sales in the near term. Companies remain cautiously optimistic, banking on replacement demand, urban consumption and easing raw material costs to support growth.
 
Apollo Tyres anticipates stronger topline growth in both India and Europe. “The replacement segment is likely to lead the growth domestically,” Managing Director Neeraj Kanwar said in the post-Q1 earnings call. The company expects demand momentum to improve in the latter half of the fiscal, supported by infrastructure and mining activity post-monsoon. However, it cautioned that the topline improvement in the September quarter would be largely seasonal, though it is expected to aid operating leverage and support margins.
   
Ceat remains cautiously optimistic, expecting the festive season and rural recovery to support demand in the second half. Urban demand continues to be resilient while rural demand remains subdued, with hopes of a revival post-monsoon. Two-wheeler demand has been volatile and tractor sales muted due to uneven rainfall, though both segments could recover later in the year. “Replacement demand continues to be steady and remains the main driver for us in the domestic market,” Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Arnab Banerjee said.
 
JK Tyre also expects a pickup in demand in H2, with festive season tailwinds playing a crucial role. “With the upcoming festive season coupled with the benefit of the recent repo rate cuts and favourable monsoon conditions, we expect consumer sentiments to improve further,” said Anshuman Singhania, Managing Director of JK Tyre. The company highlighted weakness in rural markets due to uneven rainfall, even as urban demand continued to show resilience. It noted that tractor and OEM demand had been hit by the monsoon deficit, while replacement demand remained steady.
 
On the export front, companies acknowledged that global macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds continue to pose challenges. However, they pointed to some early signs of recovery in select markets and said efforts are underway to strengthen their foothold in Latin America and Africa despite the prevailing slowdown.
 

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

