Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

JSW One Platforms appoints Ranjan Pai as independent director on its board

As part of his role, Pai will provide strategic guidance to shape the company's future and creating long-term value for stakeholders, JSW One Platforms said in a statement

Ranjan Pai

Ranjan Pai

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JSW One Platforms on Monday announced the appointment of Ranjan Pai as independent director on its board.
The company is the e-commerce venture of the $23 billion JSW Group. It operates B2B tech-enabled marketplace JSW One MSME, to service the building material needs of Industrial & Construction MSMEs in India.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
As part of his role, Pai will provide strategic guidance to shape the company's future and creating long-term value for stakeholders, JSW One Platforms said in a statement.
Pai has experience in education and healthcare sectors and in investing and guiding tech startups in India.

ALSO READ: Building materials B2B e-comm segment heats up; JSW One prepares for IPO

Parth Jindal, Director of JSW One Platforms said, "I look forward to his invaluable insights as we build and scale JSW One into the largest tech platform in India's $400 billion addressable B2B market. His deep knowledge of the e-commerce ecosystem and guidance will be critical in enhancing our growth and governance structures as we work towards an IPO over the next 18 to 24 months."
The company did not disclose any further details with respect to the initial public offering (IPO).
Pai is an educationist, entrepreneur and investor.
He serves as the Founder and Chairman of the Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), it said.
JSW One Platforms exited FY 2024 at around Rs 9,000 crore gross merchandise value (GMV), the company statement said.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ranjan Pai may invest additional $50-60 million in Byju's-owned Aakash

Odisha CM Patnaik lays foundation stone for JSW's Rs 65K cr steel facility

JSW Group interested in acquiring critical mineral blocks: Chairman Jindal

Naveen Jindal takes charge as Steel Association prez with immediate effect

Scindia inaugurates Jindal Stainless' first green hydrogen project in India

Private equity firm Bain Capital to sell remaining Axis Bank holding

Patanjali and the art of puffery

Gamers, youth will drive growth for Dell this fiscal: Consumer biz head

Bain Capital to sell stake worth $431 million in Axis Bank, says report

Air India gets feedback on new cabin crew uniforms, including fabric issues

Topics : JSW JSW Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Excise Policy Scam CaseCSK vs KKR Playing 11Lok Sabha Election LiveApple iPad Pro | iPad AirIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon