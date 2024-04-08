Patanjali and the art of puffery

Way back in August 2022, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had approached the courts against a Patanjali advertisement titled, “Misconceptions spread by allopathy: Save yourself and the country from the misconceptions spread by pharma and medical industry.” The IMA accused Patanajli of consistently disseminating misinformation to denigrate allopathy, which it deemed as a deliberate and ongoing campaign, and making exaggerated claims about the efficacy of its own drugs, purportedly based on scientific evidence, which contradicted regulations banning such advertisements in the country. According to the IMA, these statements violated both the Drugs and Other Magical Remedies Act, 1954 (DOMA) and

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper