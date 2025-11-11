JSW Steel may sell up to 50% stake in Bhushan Power to JFE Steel

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel is looking to sell up to 50 per cent stake in Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL) to Japan’s JFE Steel.

Asked about it, JSW Steel said in a statement, the company’s strategy includes evaluating various opportunities, both organic and inorganic, in India and overseas, including potential collaborations aimed at enhancing scale, efficiency, and global competitiveness. “However, we would not like to comment on speculation.”

Sources close to the development said that the deal was imminent and would help scale up BPSL’s operations, bring in cutting-edge technology while keeping JSW Steel’s debt under control. JSW Steel’s