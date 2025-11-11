Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 09:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JSW Steel may sell up to 50% stake in Bhushan Power to JFE Steel

JSW Steel may sell up to 50% stake in Bhushan Power to JFE Steel

The stake sale could help scale Bhushan Power & Steel's capacity to 10 million tonnes and strengthen JSW's partnership with Japan's JFE while keeping debt in check

JSW Steel has set ambitious capacity targets of 44.4 mt by FY29 and 51.5 mt by FY31 — of which 42.9 mt by FY29 and 50 mt by FY31 would be in India. (Photo: Reuters)

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 9:07 PM IST

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel is looking to sell up to 50 per cent stake in Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL) to Japan’s JFE Steel. 
 
Asked about it, JSW Steel said in a statement, the company’s strategy includes evaluating various opportunities, both organic and inorganic, in India and overseas, including potential collaborations aimed at enhancing scale, efficiency, and global competitiveness. “However, we would not like to comment on speculation.” 
 
Sources close to the development said that the deal was imminent and would help scale up BPSL’s operations, bring in cutting-edge technology while keeping JSW Steel’s debt under control. JSW Steel’s
