Home / Companies / News / Juspay, Sabre Direct Pay partner to drive payments for travel merchants

Juspay, Sabre Direct Pay partner to drive payments for travel merchants

Juspay has partnered with Sabre Direct pay to modernise global travel payments, offering local methods, faster checkout, cross-border capabilities, and enhanced security through tokenisation

Justpay, Photo: Indiamart

The partnership will allow the two companies to enable sector-specific capabilities, including access to local payment methods, faster go-to-market enablement, cross-border payments and checkout, and efficient reconciliation, among others. (Photo: Indiamart)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Payments technology player Juspay has partnered with Sabre Direct Pay to modernise payments and drive higher conversion for travel merchants globally.
 
The partnership will allow the two companies to enable sector-specific capabilities, including access to local payment methods, faster go-to-market enablement, cross-border payments and checkout, and efficient reconciliation, among others.
 
The collaboration is expected to enable Juspay’s tokenisation solution with Sabre Direct Pay to “enhance the security and efficiency of travel payments, enabling airlines, hotels, and booking engines to process transactions seamlessly without handling sensitive card data”.
 
“As digital payments evolve, travellers expect fast, secure, and seamless checkout experiences. By partnering with Sabre Direct Pay, we aim to bring smart, scalable payment solutions to the global travel ecosystem, helping businesses unlock new opportunities and deliver superior experiences worldwide,” said Sheetal Lalwani, co-founder and chief operating officer (COO), Juspay.
 
 
Sabre Direct Pay is a division of Sabre Corporation, a software and technology company supporting the travel industry.

“Our agreement with Juspay is an important step in delivering sector-specific orchestration solutions that address the complexities travel companies face every day — from local payment methods and regulatory compliance to multi-currency settlements and instant, secure transactions,” said Patricio Boccardo, managing director, Sabre Payments.
 
Boccardo added that they were building infrastructure that empowers agencies, airlines, and suppliers.
 
Juspay’s partnership with Sabre comes at a time when the Bengaluru-based firm has expanded its global presence with new offices in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.
 
India gives most of the company’s revenues and international markets contribute around 2 per cent.
 
The fintech clocked its highest-ever revenue of Rs 514 crore in financial year 2025 (FY25), up 61 per cent from the previous year. It reported a profit after tax of Rs 62 crore, marking its first profitable year.
 

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

