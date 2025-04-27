KPG Spices targets Rs 100 cr revenue in FY26 on network, product expansion

Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 01:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KPG Spices is looking to double its turnover to Rs 100 crore this fiscal on the back of new product launches and network expansion, according to a top company official.

A spice brand owned by Marvel King Ltd, which offers a full range of ground spices, achieved a revenue of Rs 50 crore in the financial year ended March this year.

The company has set a target of Rs 100 crore in revenue for the 202526 financial year, Marvel King Ltd Managing Director Gourav Jain said.

To achieve the target, the company has launched a range of whole spices in markets across North India, he said. The company also plans to expand into UP and Rajasthan and the Northeast region.

 

Our sales and marketing team is working diligently to expand our network to reach 1 lakh retail outlets, said Marvel King Chairman Parveen Jain. We are also exploring opportunities in the e-commerce and quick-commerce marketplaces, Jain added.

KPG Spices, which was launched 14 months ago, currently has a presence in six states Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar.

The brand has appointed Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan as the Brand Ambassador.

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

