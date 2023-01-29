JUST IN
Business Standard

EoIs for ports: Experts sound Joshimath alarm for Great Nicobar Island

Both Joshimath and the Great Nicobar come under the high-risk seismic zone V category

Topics
Andaman and Nicobar Islands | Ports  | Uttarakhand

Nitin Kumar & Dhruvaksh Saha  |  New Delhi 

Andaman and Nicobar
Experts believe any development could not only lead to reversing the impact of Indiaâ€™s efforts towards adaptation to climate change, but will also make the islands more vulnerable to Joshimath-like disasters.

Even as hundreds of people have been evacuated from Joshimath, a Himalayan town slowly sinking, questions have been raised on years of unchecked construction, hydropower projects, and the lack of a proper drainage system. Local anger has been directed at a government-owned power company, whose ongoing hydropower project, they allege, is tunnelling through the fragile ecosystem.

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 23:59 IST

`
