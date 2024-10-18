Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / L&T partners with US firm to provide clean energy solutions globally

L&T partners with US firm to provide clean energy solutions globally

The partnership aims to accelerate nuclear power deployment globally, particularly in developing countries which require large amount of carbon-free electricity for their growth

Larsen & Toubro

ANEEL is a nuclear fuel that combines thorium and high assay low-enriched uranium. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said it has entered into a pact with US-based Clean Core Thorium Energy (CCTE) for providing efficient solutions in clean energy globally.

The partnership aims to accelerate nuclear power deployment globally, particularly in developing countries which require large amount of carbon-free electricity for their growth.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Larsen & Toubro...announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on providing efficient solutions globally in clean energy through CCTE's patented ANEEL (Advanced Nuclear Energy for Enriched Life) fuel," the company said in a filing to BSE.

ANEEL is a nuclear fuel that combines thorium and high assay low-enriched uranium. It's designed to be used in pressurized heavy water reactors, such as CANDU (Canadian deuterium-uranium) reactors.

 

This fuel is expected to significantly reduce life-cycle operating costs and the waste produced (by over 85 per cent while improving safety due to its Accident Tolerant Fuel characteristics).

Also, the nuclear fuel will offer added advantage of energy security by large-scale deployment of Thorium and reduce uranium consumption.

More From This Section

Sundar Pichai, Pichai

Sundar Pichai announces leadership overhaul in Google's key departments

Chennai High court, Madras High Court, Madras HC

TAFE gets interim relief in dispute over Massey Ferguson tractor brand

Ashneer Grover

Ashneer Grover's legal battle with BharatPe ends after settlement deal

Tata power, Tata Group, Renewable energy

Tata Power firm launches programme to promote solar power in Tamil Nadu

power unit

Bonfiglioli starts work for Rs 320 cr Tamil Nadu unit; to start ops by 2025

"The ANEEL fuel will promote clean energy, non-proliferation, enhanced safety, decarbonisation of hard-to-abate industries and circular economy," the company said.

"In view of increasing demand for nuclear energy across the globe, we are in the process of identifying new opportunities to offer One Stop Solutions' to our customers. Establishing a world-class supply chain for ANEEL fuel, by leveraging L&T's manufacturing prowess, is a step in that direction. L&T will support CCTE within the purview of the Indian legal framework," Anil Parab, Whole-time Director & Sr Executive Vice President, Heavy Engineering and L&T Valves said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

semiconductor

L&T Semiconductor Technologies, IBM ink pact to develop advanced processors

Larsen and Toubro

L&T gains 3% on winning large orders; rallies 8% in 3 days post Q1 results

Larsen & Toubro

L&T Q1FY25 analysis: Analysts eye order execution post strong June quarter

Larsen & Toubro

L&T's shares rally on reports of order win worth $4 bn from Saudi Aramco

tax taxation

Income tax department imposes penalty of over Rs 4.68 crore on L&T

Topics : Larsen & Tourbo L&T clean energy nuclear power

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon