Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / LEAD Group to seek PE funding after hitting profitability milestone

LEAD Group to seek PE funding after hitting profitability milestone

Edtech unicorn hopes to turn the corner by FY25-end, says CEO

Education loan

Representative Photo: Shutterstock

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ed-tech unicorn LEAD Group is optimistic about achieving positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) by the end of the current financial year (FY25) in March as spending on education rises, its co-founder and CEO Sumeet Mehta said.
 
Mehta indicated that the company might seek additional funding once it establishes a consistent profit record.
 
“We are continuously enhancing our profitability, targeting an Ebitda margin of 25 per cent as we stabilise,” Mehta told Business Standard in an interview.
 
The ongoing financial year would mark the company's first profitable year, following a $100 million investment from venture capital firms WestBridge Capital and GSV Ventures, which valued the company at over $1.1 billion in 2022.
 
 
On the recent decline of edtech firm Byju's, which saw its valuation plummet from $22 billion to zero in three years, Mehta reflected on the pandemic’s impact on investor focus. “During the Covid-19 pandemic, the spotlight was on online education and B2C opportunities. In retrospect, we see it was a short-lived trend. After the pandemic, many ed-tech valuations fell as businesses adjusted back to normal,” he said.
 
“Unfortunately, this has caused some investors to generalise and hesitate to invest in the sector until the memory of those losses fades. However, we are engaging with investors who can differentiate between various ed-tech models,” he noted.
 
The Indian ed-tech landscape includes online tuition, school ed-tech (LEAD Group's focus), and upskilling, each with distinct characteristics.

More From This Section

Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Ltd

Piramal Pharma deploying $85 mn capex this fiscal: Nandini Piramal

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc Limited

Hindustan Zinc to invest up to $2 bn to double production capacity: CEO

hyatt

Hyatt Hotels plans to reach 100 properties in India within 5-6 years

Axis Bank, Axis

Sebi issues notice to Axis Bank about stake buy in Max Life Insurance

Air India

Ahead of Vistara merger, Air India finalises revised policy for cabin crew

 
“We are connecting with investors who recognise this distinction and understand the long-term potential of school ed-tech and upskilling,” Mehta said.
 
Founded in 2012 by Mehta and Smita Deorah, LEAD Group aims to aid school education in India by integrating a well-researched curriculum and pedagogy with technology, in line with the National Education Policy.
 
“We are currently concentrating on profitable growth. When we approach investors again, we expect to receive fair evaluations based on market conditions. I’m not fixated on valuation; my priority is expanding our reach to more schools and students,” Mehta said.
 
India currently has around 120 million students enrolled in private schools, which is projected to rise to 200 million by 2030, he said.
 
Currently, parents spend between Rs18,000 and Rs20,000 per student each year on K-12 education, contributing to a total expenditure of approximately Rs2.15 trillion. This figure is expected to grow to about Rs5 trillion by 2030.
 
“Our goal is to enhance this spending by 10-12 per cent to improve learning outcomes significantly. Many parents' expenditures are not translating into effective learning, as reports indicate that Indian students often struggle with employability. We need to focus on making that investment yield better educational results, and that’s the challenge we’re aiming to address,” he said.
 
Mehta explained that for parents, its product involves minimal additional costs as it serves as a replacement solution that also empowers teachers. “Parents typically pay for textbooks, smart classes, and other school investments. Our integrated system replaces all of these, allowing schools to operate more efficiently,” he said.
 
Mehta explained that if a parent spends Rs25,000 a year with about 15 per cent of that going towards textbooks and smart class resources, its system effectively replaces that expenditure.
 
“Our integrated solution provides significantly better outcomes because it consolidates everything a teacher needs in one place. The lesson plans and content are of higher quality, making it much more effective,” he said, adding that the company’s approach enhances both teacher and school performance, ultimately leading to improved student learning.
 

Also Read

Actor Thalapathy Vijay recently unveiled the flag and anthem of his party Thamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam. The flag is homage to Tamil kings of the Sangam Age. (PHOTO: PTI)

Tamil Nadu: 'Thalapathy' Vijay to talk politics publicly at first meeting

Sheikh Hasina

B'desh court orders report submission by Nov 28 in case against Hasina

data protection digital competition bill meity

Stalking rates high in Australia as 4% women, 2% of men suffer: Survey

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: 'Stop, Think, Take Action' to combat cybercrime, no provision of 'digital arrest' says PM Modi

The green energy arm of India's largest power generator, NTPC, has said in its DRHP filing that the government's restrictions on trade ties with China will adversely impact its business, given that the neighbouring country is a leader in solar and wi

Govt to push green energy plans, will list ALMM for solar PV cells by 2026

Topics : Lead EdTech unicorn companies Indian education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon