Friday, August 29, 2025 | 05:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / LIC presents dividend cheque of ₹7,324 crore to Finance Minister for FY25

LIC presents dividend cheque of ₹7,324 crore to Finance Minister for FY25

The dividend was approved by LIC in its annual general meeting held on August 26, 2025, the state-owned insurance firm said in a statement

FM Sitharaman

Image: FM Sitharaman's X account @nsitharamanoffc

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Friday said it has paid a dividend cheque of Rs 7,324.34 crore to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the 2024-25 financial year.

The dividend was approved by LIC in its annual general meeting held on August 26, 2025, the state-owned insurance firm said in a statement. 

The dividend cheque was presented to the Finance Minister by LIC CEO and MD R Doraiswamy in the presence of Department of Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju and Joint Secretary Parshant Kumar Goyal, along with senior officials of the insurance company.

 

LIC had an asset base of Rs 56.23 lakh crore as of March 31, 2025. It continues to be the market leader in the Indian Life Insurance market, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance eyes integrated energy role as O2C leads transformation: Ambani

DreamFolks Services

3 clients, including Encalm, to end airport lounge contracts: Dreamfolks

Reliance AGM 2025, Mukesh Ambani AGM

Reliance AGM highlights: 2026 Jio IPO, AI push with Google, Meta, and more

Hitachi

Hitachi Energy to invest ₹300 crore to expand transformer material plant

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio IPO set for mid-2026 debut; platform crosses 500 mn users

Topics : Life Insurance Finance minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon