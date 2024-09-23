Business Standard
Lighthouse Advisors pares over 2% stake in V2 Retail for Rs 85 crore

These shares were purchased by Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund at the same price, the data showed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE)

Representative Image | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 11:17 PM IST

Private equity firm Lighthouse Advisors on Monday divested a 2 per cent stake in value retail chain V2 Retail for Rs 85 crore via open market transaction, while Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund acquired shares of the company.
The Mumbai-based Lighthouse Advisors through its affiliate India 2020 Fund II Ltd sold over 734,000 shares, amounting to a 2.12 per cent stake in V2 Retail, as per the block deal data available on the NSE.
The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 1,160 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 85.23 crore.
 
After the stake sale, Lighthouse Advisors' holding in V2 Retail has come down to 4.24 per cent from 6.36 per cent.
These shares were purchased by Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund at the same price, the data showed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Shares of V2 Retail jumped 5 per cent to end at Rs 1,223.70 apiece on the NSE.

In a separate transaction on the BSE, SBI Mutual Fund purchased 372,000 shares or 2.3 per cent stake in Alicon Castalloy for Rs 48 crore via open market transaction.
The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 1,300 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 48.41 crore.
Rajeev Sikand and promoter entity of Alicon Castalloy collectively sold 3.59 lakh shares of the company at the same price.
Details of other sellers of Alicon Castalloy's shares could not be identified on the BSE.
On Monday, shares of Alicon Castalloy fell 2.47 per cent to finish at Rs 1,337.90 apiece on the NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 11:17 PM IST

