L&T rises on inking pact with BEL for 5th Gen fighter aircraft programme

L&T share price: Larsen and Toubro (L&T) share price rose as much as 1.36 per cent to an intraday high of ₹3,708.35 per share.
At 1:15 PM, L&T share price were trading near day’s high level, up 1.19 per cent at ₹3,701.95 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.24 per cent lower at 81,906.96 levels.
Why did L&T share price rise in a weak market today?
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shares rose in an otherwise weak market on Wednesday after the company signed a strategic agreement with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to jointly support the Indian Air Force’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.
S N Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director of L&T, said: “The collaboration with BEL marks a significant leap in our commitment to the modernisation of India's defence capabilities. We are honoured to be working with BEL to deliver next-generation technologies for the Indian Air Force. Both the organisations are leaders in our respective domains and our combined efforts will play a crucial role in bolstering national security and advancing self-reliance in defence technologies.”
Under the pact, the consortium will respond to the Aeronautical Development Agency’s Expression of Interest (EoI) in the coming weeks. The partnership combines L&T’s capabilities in defence and aerospace platforms with BEL’s strength in defence electronics to contribute to India’s fifth-generation fighter aircraft initiative.
The move is seen as a key step toward advancing India’s indigenous defence manufacturing under the government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision. Both companies have earlier collaborated on the Light Combat Aircraft project, supplying aero-structure modules and mission-critical avionics, and are now building on that experience to deliver advanced platforms for the Air Force.
Manoj Jain, chairman and managing director, BEL, said, “The AMCA project represents India’s growing capabilities in defence technology. Our collaboration with L&T is a crucial step in realising this vision. With L&T’s engineering and systems integration capabilities and BEL’s expertise in defence electronics, we are confident of delivering a world-class solution that will serve the Indian Air Force for decades to come”.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is a $ 30 billion Indian multinational with a presence across engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), hi-tech manufacturing, and services in multiple geographies.