Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / L&T rises on inking pact with BEL for 5th Gen fighter aircraft programme

L&T rises on inking pact with BEL for 5th Gen fighter aircraft programme

At 1:10 PM, L&T shares were trading near day's high level, up 1.19 per cent at ₹3,701.95 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.24 per cent lower at 81,906.96 levels.

Larsen and Toubro share price today, September 24, 2025; L&T

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is a $ 30 billion Indian multinational with a presence across engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), hi-tech manufacturing, and services in multiple geographies.

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

L&T share price: Larsen and Toubro (L&T) share price rose as much as 1.36 per cent to an intraday high of ₹3,708.35 per share.
 
At 1:15 PM, L&T share price were trading near day’s high level, up 1.19 per cent at ₹3,701.95 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.24 per cent lower at 81,906.96 levels.
 

Why did L&T share price rise in a weak market today?

 
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shares rose in an otherwise weak market on Wednesday after the company signed a strategic agreement with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to jointly support the Indian Air Force’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.
 
 
S N Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director of L&T, said: “The collaboration with BEL marks a significant leap in our commitment to the modernisation of India's defence capabilities. We are honoured to be working with BEL to deliver next-generation technologies for the Indian Air Force. Both the organisations are leaders in our respective domains and our combined efforts will play a crucial role in bolstering national security and advancing self-reliance in defence technologies.”
 
Under the pact, the consortium will respond to the Aeronautical Development Agency’s Expression of Interest (EoI) in the coming weeks. The partnership combines L&T’s capabilities in defence and aerospace platforms with BEL’s strength in defence electronics to contribute to India’s fifth-generation fighter aircraft initiative.

Also Read

Drone

ideaForge rises 4% on forming JV with First Breach to make drones in US

Tata, Tata group

Tata Investment zooms 25% in 2 days on fixing record date for stock split

Union Budget, Budget 2024, market, stock markets

What drove Meta Infotech share price 12% higher in trade today? Details

paint, JSW Paints

Is Sirca Paints your next growth stock? Choice says 'Buy', 25% upside eyed

Kaynes Technologies share price today

Kaynes Technologies shares gain 3% on appointment of new MD; details here

 
The move is seen as a key step toward advancing India’s indigenous defence manufacturing under the government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision. Both companies have earlier collaborated on the Light Combat Aircraft project, supplying aero-structure modules and mission-critical avionics, and are now building on that experience to deliver advanced platforms for the Air Force.
 
Manoj Jain, chairman and managing director, BEL, said, “The AMCA project represents India’s growing capabilities in defence technology. Our collaboration with L&T is a crucial step in realising this vision. With L&T’s engineering and systems integration capabilities and BEL’s expertise in defence electronics, we are confident of delivering a world-class solution that will serve the Indian Air Force for decades to come”.
 
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is a $ 30 billion Indian multinational with a presence across engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), hi-tech manufacturing, and services in multiple geographies. 

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: D-St down for fourth day; Sensex slips 150 pts; Realty, IT lead fall; SMIDs fall

Atlanta Electricals IPO

Atlanta Electricals IPO sees strong NII interest; retail, QIBs close behind

Sugar sector, Agriculture, Sanjeev Chopra, Union Food Secretary, ethanol

Time to bet on sugar stocks? Dhampur, 4 others can rally up to 25%: charts

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Dolly Khanna portfolio: Stock of broking firm up 72% in 1 week. Do you own?

oil refineries

Crude oil outlook: Supply glut, macro headwinds to cap rally; target & more

Topics : Buzzing stocks larsen and tourbo L&T Larsen and Toubro BSE Sensex Nifty50 Bharat Electronics Ltd Bharat Electronics Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Indian equities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentEpack Prefab Technologies IPOTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon