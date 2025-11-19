Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 10:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tenneco Clean Air India shares jump nearly 24 pc in market debut trade

At the NSE, the stock listed at Rs 505, a premium of 27.20 per cent. It ended at Rs 490.80, a jump of 23.62 per cent

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 19,825.04 crore. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 10:18 PM IST

Shares of Tenneco Clean Air India on Wednesday ended with a premium of nearly 24 per cent against the issue price of Rs 397.

The stock started trading at Rs 498, registering a jump of 25.44 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it surged 30.22 per cent to Rs 517. Shares of the firm finally ended at Rs 491.20, up 23.72 per cent.

At the NSE, the stock listed at Rs 505, a premium of 27.20 per cent. It ended at Rs 490.80, a jump of 23.62 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 19,825.04 crore.

 

The initial public offer of Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd, part of the US-based Tenneco Group, was subscribed nearly 59 times on the final day of share sale on Friday last week, led by heavy demand from institutional buyers.

The company's Rs 3,600-crore IPO was entirely an offer-for-sale by promoter Tenneco Mauritius Holdings Ltd, with no fresh equity issuance. The company had fixed a price band of Rs 378-397 per share for the IPO.

Tenneco Mauritius Holdings Ltd, Tenneco (Mauritius) Ltd, Federal-Mogul Investments BV, Federal-Mogul Pty Ltd, and Tenneco LLC are the promoters of the company.

Tenneco Clean Air India manufactures and supplies critical, highly engineered, technology-intensive clean air, powertrain, and suspension solutions tailored for Indian original equipment manufacturers and export markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 10:18 PM IST

