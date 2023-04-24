close

Mahindra LMM holds ground-breaking ceremony of EV facility in Telangana

Telangana Minister for Industries K T Rama Rao was the chief guest, a press release from the automaker said

Press Trust of India Zaheerabad (Telangana)
Mahindra

(Photo: Reuters)

Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 8:13 PM IST
Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (LMM), a part of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), on Monday held a ground-breaking ceremony for a new manufacturing unit at its existing plant here.



The initiative is pursuant to the announcement of the Rs 1,000 crore investment in Telangana that M&M made in February this year. With this new facility, the company aims to build a state-of-the-art battery assembly line, producing power packs and manufacture electronic as well as drivetrain components for electric 3 and 4-wheelers, it said.

The facility would also create employment for 800 to 1,000 employees in the region.

Rama Rao, said EVs are a focus area for the Telangana Government which is committed to develop the right infrastructure and ecosystem for promotion and adoption of electric vehicles.

"This new facility will help in proliferation of EVs not just in Telangana but across India. Congratulations to M&M for the ground-breaking of their new facility. I am sure that this facility will go a long way in generating employment and sustaining livelihoods," the Minister said.

Suman Mishra, CEO, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility said, "Mahindra Last Mile Mobility is at the forefront of India's 3-wheeler electrification journey. I would like to thank the Government of Telangana for their proactiveness and ease of doing business policies under which Zaheerabad has been developed into one of the four mega EV manufacturing clusters. This facility will allow us to access state-of-the-art infrastructure available in the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 8:13 PM IST

