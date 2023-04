Mahindra & Mahindra to bring 40 tractor models under new OJA brand

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Thursday said its tractor division will bring 40 new models under a new brand OJA, built on a lightweight global platform.

The Mahindra OJA tractors will focus on both domestic and international markets including the US, Japan and South-East Asia, the company said in a statement.

It will have four sub-tractor platforms the sub-compact, compact, small utility and large utility tractor categories, covering 40 models across various multiple HP points, it added.

The new future-ready range of tractors has been developed under the global tractor programme, K2 through close cooperation between the engineering teams of Mitsubishi Mahindra Agriculture Machinery, Japan, and Mahindra Research Valley, India, the R&D centre for Mahindra's Auto and Farm sector, the company said.

"Slated for launch later this year, the OJA is Mahindra's future-ready approach to tractorisation exemplified by numerous first best-in-class technologies for improved performance and productivity, through which we aim to transform farming and enrich farmers' lives," M&M Ltd President Farm Equipment Sector Hemant Sikka said.

The OJA range will be manufactured at Mahindra's Zaheerabad tractor facility in Telangana, where the company also produces Yuvo and Jivo tractors, including the recently launched Plus Series of tractors.

The plant has the capacity to produce 1 lakh tractors annually on a two-shift basis, the company said.