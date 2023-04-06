close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mahindra & Mahindra to bring 40 tractor models under new OJA brand

The Mahindra OJA tractors will focus on both domestic and international markets including the US, Japan and South-East Asia, the company said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
photo

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 5:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Thursday said its tractor division will bring 40 new models under a new brand OJA, built on a lightweight global platform.

The Mahindra OJA tractors will focus on both domestic and international markets including the US, Japan and South-East Asia, the company said in a statement.

It will have four sub-tractor platforms the sub-compact, compact, small utility and large utility tractor categories, covering 40 models across various multiple HP points, it added.

The new future-ready range of tractors has been developed under the global tractor programme, K2 through close cooperation between the engineering teams of Mitsubishi Mahindra Agriculture Machinery, Japan, and Mahindra Research Valley, India, the R&D centre for Mahindra's Auto and Farm sector, the company said.

"Slated for launch later this year, the OJA is Mahindra's future-ready approach to tractorisation exemplified by numerous first best-in-class technologies for improved performance and productivity, through which we aim to transform farming and enrich farmers' lives," M&M Ltd President Farm Equipment Sector Hemant Sikka said.

The OJA range will be manufactured at Mahindra's Zaheerabad tractor facility in Telangana, where the company also produces Yuvo and Jivo tractors, including the recently launched Plus Series of tractors.

Also Read

India's Mahindra named fastest-growing brand in South Africa for 2022

IFC to invest Rs 600 cr in Mahindra & Mahindra's new last-mile EV firm

'Not possible to do away with repossession agents': Mahindra Finance MD

Mahindra & Mahindra Q3 PAT climbs 14% to 1,528 crore on robust sales

Mahindra Lifespaces Developers logs net loss of Rs 8 crore in Q2

Amazon's $1.7 billion iRobot purchase faces UK antitrust scrutiny

TVS SCS wins UK defence ministry contract for supplying Land Rover spares

Vibrant Energy gets over Rs 2,200 cr for its 300MWac wind-solar projects

Tata Steel saw record operational performance in FY23: CEO T V Narendran

Apollo Hospitals plans offering Ayurvedic treatment at facilities

The plant has the capacity to produce 1 lakh tractors annually on a two-shift basis, the company said.

Topics : Mahindra & Mahindra | Tractor | Mahindra

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Delivery firm Dunzo secures $75 mn funding, lays off 30% of staff: Report

Dunzo
2 min read

Seshagiri Rao retires, steps down from JSW Steel board after 24 years

Seshagiri Rao, Joint MD and Group CFO, JSW Steel
2 min read

Beauty e-retailer Nykaa sees healthy revenue growth trend for FY23

Nykaa, beauty care products
2 min read

Tata Steel output grows 3% to 7.77 MT in Q4; sales fall 3.43% to 7.59 MT.

tata steelwork, tata, tata group
2 min read

Infosys collaborates with LexisNexis to provide end-to-end IT services

Bengaluru-based Infosys is considered the industry’s weathervane. (Photo: Bloomberg)
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Reliance Retail launches Tira to take on Nykaa, Tata Cliq in beauty space

beauty, make up, cosmetics, fashion, lifestyle
3 min read

Reliance Retail ropes in former Amul chief RS Sodhi to drive grocery biz

RS Sodhi
2 min read

GQG Partners sees $2 billion Adani bet delivering returns over 100%

Rajiv Jain. Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read
Premium

Global investors slash valuation of Indian unicorns amid funding winter

startups, funding, business
5 min read

Poonawalla Fincorp registers highest disbursement of Rs 6,370 cr in Q4 FY23

Adar Poonawalla
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon