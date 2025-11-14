Friday, November 14, 2025 | 11:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Suraj Estate aims ₹1,200 cr revenue from new commercial project in Mumbai

Suraj Estate aims ₹1,200 cr revenue from new commercial project in Mumbai

The project will have 182 premium business office units and also premium retail spaces

real estate, realty firms

Representative Image: Suraj Estates has delivered more than 45 projects totaling over 16.09 lakh square feet of developed area.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Suraj Estate Developers Ltd expects Rs 1,200 crore revenue from a new commercial project in Mumbai.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company informed that it has launched a new commercial project 'One Business Bay' having carpet area of 2.09 lakhs sq ft with an "estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 1,200 crore."  The project will have 182 premium business office units and also premium retail spaces.

Suraj Estates has delivered more than 45 projects totaling over 16.09 lakh square feet of developed area.

Its current portfolio includes 13 ongoing projects with a total RERA saleable carpet area of 7.55 lakhs sq ft and 16 upcoming projects with an estimated saleable carpet area of 11.57 lakhs square feet.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

