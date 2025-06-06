Friday, June 06, 2025 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
People of J-K stood against Pakistan's conspiracy: PM Modi in Katra

People of J-K stood against Pakistan's conspiracy: PM Modi in Katra

PM Modi inaugurates Chenab and Anji Bridges, flags off Vande Bharat trains, and praises J-K people for resisting terrorism and safeguarding tourism in the region

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
After unveiling several development projects in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the people of the region for standing firmly against what he called "Pakistan's conspiracy".
 
Addressing a public gathering in Katra, the Prime Minister said the people’s courage was not just a response to Pakistan, but also to the global mindset of terrorism.
 
Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the Chenab and Anji Bridges and flagged off two Vande Bharat trains, marking the completion of the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL).
 
Pahalgam attack targeted tourism, says PM Modi 
PM Modi said the recent terror attack in Pahalgam was aimed at undermining tourism and harming the livelihoods of the poor. “We are creating new employment opportunities for our youth, and tourism is one of the key means to achieve this. Unfortunately, our neighbouring country is not only against humanity but also against tourism. It is a nation that actively works against the livelihoods of the poor. The Pahalgam incident was an attack on insaniyat and Kashmiriyat. The incident that occurred in Pahalgam on April 22 is a clear example of this,” he said.
 

Operation Sindoor sends message to Pakistan 
Referring to the Indian response to terrorism, PM Modi said: “Today is June 6. The night of May 6 proved to be doomsday for Pakistani terrorists. Whenever Pakistan hears about Operation Sindoor, it will recall its shameful defeat. The Pakistani army and terrorists would have never imagined that India would strike so deep inside their territory.”
 
USBRL project to transform regional connectivity 
The ₹43,780 crore USBRL project includes 36 tunnels totalling 119 km and 943 bridges. It offers seamless, all-weather rail connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of India and is expected to boost regional mobility and economic prospects.
 
The 272-kilometre railway link was completed in phases:
Qazigund–Baramulla (118 km) opened in October 2009
Banihal–Qazigund (18 km) in June 2013
Udhampur–Katra (25 km) in July 2014
Banihal–Sangaldan (48.1 km) in February 2024
Sangaldan–Katra (17 km) completed in December 2024
 
PM meets engineers at Chenab Bridge site 
During his visit, PM Modi met engineers and workers at a railway museum near the Chenab Bridge in Reasi district. The bridge is the world’s highest railway arch, built over the Chenab River using steel arches.
 
J-K LG hails landmark infrastructure 
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called the day historic: “What a momentous day! 06 June, 2025 will go down in history. Hon’ble PM Sh Narendra Modi Ji inaugurated Chenab bridge, the world’s highest railway arch bridge, and Anji bridge, India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge, making the dream of connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari a reality,” Sinha posted on X.
 
Medical college for Reasi district 
PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra, a project worth over ₹350 crore. The institute will be the first medical college in Reasi district and is expected to significantly strengthen healthcare infrastructure in the region.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

