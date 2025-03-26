Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 03:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Maruti Suzuki to invest over ₹7,410 cr to set up third plant in Haryana

Maruti Suzuki to invest over ₹7,410 cr to set up third plant in Haryana

The new plant is likely to take the company's capacity in the region to 750,000 units per year by 2029

Maruti Suzuki, Maruti Suzuki logo

Maruti Suzuki currently has three manufacturing facilities- two in Haryana and one in Gujarat (Photo: Shutterstock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Limited will invest ₹7,410 crore (nearly $864 million) to set up a third manufacturing plant at Kharkhoda in Haryana, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
 
According to the statement submitted to the stock exchanges, Maruti Suzuki said the new plant will take the company's capacity in the region to 750,000 units per year by 2029.
 
Maruti has two plants at Kharkhoda in Haryana. One of the plants, which became operational in February this year, can manufacture 250,000 vehicles a year. Another plant is under construction and will also have the same capacity. The third plant announced today will also have the capacity to produce 250,000 vehicles every year, the company said.
 
 
"The proposed capacity addition would be up to 250,000 units per year. With this addition, the capacity at Kharkhoda is likely to reach 750,000 units per year," said Maruti.
 
Maruti Suzuki, headquartered in New Delhi, said the plant will be funded through internal accruals, adding the rationale behind setting up of the third plant is growth in market demand including exports.

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki

Here's why Maruti Suzuki share price dropped 1.5% in trade on March 26

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stocks to Watch, Feb 27: SBI, Airtel, UltraTech, Nuvama, SpiceJet, IndiGo

Maruti Suzuki, Maruti cars, Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Q3 preview: Profit may climb up to 23%, revenue by 17% YoY

Premium(Above) Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara; (below) Hyundai's Creta Electric

India's flagship auto show sees 26 EV launches, charging infra in focus

Bharat Mobility Auto Expo

Maruti to Mercedes: Top 10 sedans revealed at Bharat Mobility Auto Expo

 
Maruti has the highest share of car exports from India, at about 40 per cent, the company said in December 2024.
 
The carmaker currently has three manufacturing facilities- two in Haryana and one in Gujarat.
 
The shares of the company were trading at ₹11,780.1, down 0.75 per cent on NSE at 14:32 pm. The fall in the Maruti Suzuki share price came after the company received a draft Assessment Order for the FY 2021-22 wherein certain additions/ disallowances amounting to ₹2,966 crore with respect to returned income (the income disclosed by the Company in its Income-Tax return) have been proposed.

More From This Section

Airtel

Bharti Airtel prepays additional Rs 5,985 crore of high-cost spectrum dues

Siemens Gamesa

TPG, other investors buy 90% stake in Siemens Gamesa's India wind business

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank raises $2 billion in higher-cost bulk deposits in March

Airbus

Airbus' annual sourcing from India to touch $2 bn before 2030: CEO Faury

Realty, Real Estate

Atmosphere Realty clears Rs 218 crore debt from Marubeni Corporation

Topics : Maruti Suzuki Auto Haryana automobile manufacturer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsRR vs KKR Pitch ReportCBSE 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2025 Analysis PUBG Mobile 3.7 Update Release DateIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon