Meesho revamps brand identity to enhance positioning as inclusive

Softbank-backed e-commerce player Meesho has revealed a new brand identity as it looks to enhance its positioning as an "inclusive" and "egalitarian" platform for mass adoption.

The company said that its new logo features hues of 'Jamuni' and 'Aam', which encapsulate the vibrancy and grandeur of India's diversity.

According to colour theory, Jamuni has an association with aspiration while Aam is seen as inviting and welcoming, it said.

"We are thrilled to introduce our revamped brand identity, which symbolizes our transformation into a genuinely inclusive and egalitarian e-commerce platform. The new colour palette and sonic identity will add a powerful new dimension to our brand identity, a critical component of how people recognise Meesho today and in the future," Meesho Founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey said in a statement.

With the revamped branding, the company aims to strengthen its positioning as a one-stop horizontal platform that meets the everyday needs of of Indian shoppers.

"We believe there is enormous opportunity for mass adoption of e-commerce in India, and the next wave of growth will come from making it pertinent for all shoppers. With this brand revamp, Meesho will progress further on its journey to become the go-to e-commerce platform for the next billion consumers in India," Aatrey said.

The company will also launch a new sonic identity in eight languages -- Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia.

"In 2023, as the marketplace continues to scale, this brand refresh will help the company retain its current identity while more accurately reflecting its current growth and scale," the statement said.