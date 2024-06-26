Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Megha Engineering bags nuclear power generation deal worth $1.53 bn

"This contract represents the most significant project for MEIL and our strategic entry into the nuclear energy sector," said MEIL Director Ch Subbaiah

Nuclear reactor, Nuclear plant

NPCIL owns and operates the country's current fleet of nuclear power plants and its latest tender received bids from infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro and state-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals, MEIL added. Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian multi-sector infrastructure firm Megha Engineering & Infrastructures (MEIL) won a contract worth 128 billion rupees ($1.53 billion) in a tender floated by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL).
The contract includes the construction of two 700 megawatts (MW) of electrical reactors at Kaigs in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, MEIL said on Wednesday, adding that it is the highest-valued tender ever rolled out by the state-run NPCIL.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Reuters reported in February that India will likely invite $26 billion in its nuclear energy sector to increase the amount of electricity generation from sources that do not produce carbon dioxide emissions.
NPCIL owns and operates the country's current fleet of nuclear power plants and its latest tender received bids from infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro and state-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals, MEIL added.
"This contract represents the most significant project for MEIL and our strategic entry into the nuclear energy sector," said MEIL Director Ch Subbaiah.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited nuclear power

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLok Sabha Session LiveWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon