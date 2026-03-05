Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 06:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Motilal Oswal buys 1.65% stake in Zelio E-Mobility for ₹9.8 crore

Motilal Oswal buys 1.65% stake in Zelio E-Mobility for ₹9.8 crore

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has purchased a 1.65 per cent stake in Zelio E-Mobility through a Rs 9.8 crore block deal, boosting institutional interest in the newly listed EV maker

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Photo: ANI

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 6:13 PM IST
Motilal Oswal Financial Services has acquired a 1.65 per cent stake in Zelio E-Mobility through a block deal valued at about Rs 9.8 crore. The institutional investor purchased 3.5 lakh shares at Rs 280 apiece, adding an institutional name to the shareholder base of the BSE-listed electric two- and three-wheeler manufacturer. 
Following the transaction, Zelio E-Mobility’s shares moved higher in early trade, with the stock trading around Rs 338 apiece, valuing the company at approximately Rs 716 crore by market capitalisation. The deal comes amid continued trading activity in the stock since its listing last year. 
Zelio E-Mobility listed in October 2025 after raising Rs 78.3 crore through its initial public offering. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 58.8 crore and an offer for sale of 11.4 lakh shares aggregating Rs 15.5 crore. The issue was subscribed about 1.5 times, and the shares debuted at Rs 154.9, representing a premium of about 13.9 per cent over the issue price. 
 
In its first reporting cycle after the SME listing, the company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 134.78 crore and profit after tax of Rs 11.87 crore for the first half of FY26. On a standalone basis, revenue rose 77 per cent year-on-year to Rs 133.3 crore, while profit after tax increased 69 per cent over the same period. For the full year FY25, Zelio E-Mobility reported revenue of Rs 172 crore, Ebitda of Rs 21 crore, and profit after tax of Rs 16 crore. The company reported a net worth of Rs 26.67 crore at the end of the period.
 
The company operates across electric scooters and electric three-wheelers, serving both personal mobility and commercial segments such as last-mile transportation. Its product portfolio includes low-speed and high-speed electric scooters as well as e-rickshaws. Zelio has established a dealer network of over 350 outlets across more than 20 states and Union Territories.
 
Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Haryana, Zelio E-Mobility operates in an electric mobility market characterised by rapid growth, price sensitivity, and evolving regulatory and infrastructure conditions.

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 6:13 PM IST

