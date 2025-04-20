Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / MTNL defaults on Rs 8,346 crore loans from seven public sector banks

MTNL defaults on Rs 8,346 crore loans from seven public sector banks

The total debt on the company comprises Rs 8,346 crore bank loan, Rs 24,071 crore sovereign guarantee (SG) bond, and loan of Rs 1,151 crore from Department of Telecom

MTNL, telecom

The defaults in loan payment have occurred between August 2024 to February 2025. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-run telecom firm MTNL has defaulted on bank loans worth Rs 8,346.24 crore from seven public sector banks, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The loss-making public sector telecom firm's total debt obligations reached Rs 33,568 crore as on March 31, 2025, according to the filing dated April 19.

The total loan default includes Rs 3,633.42 crore of debt raised from Union Bank of India, Rs 2,374.49 crore of Indian Overseas Bank, Rs 1,077.34 crore of Bank of India, Rs 464.26 crore Punjab National Bank, Rs 350.05 crore from State Bank of India, Rs 266.30 crore from UCO Bank and Rs 180.3 crore along with principal and interest payment.

 

The defaults in loan payment have occurred between August 2024 to February 2025.

The total debt on the company comprises Rs 8,346 crore bank loan, Rs 24,071 crore sovereign guarantee (SG) bond, and loan of Rs 1,151 crore from Department of Telecom (DoT) for paying SG bond interest, according to the filing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

luxury hotels India, exclusive hotel experiences, luxury travel India 2025, Leela Arq Udaipur, premium hotel amenities, high-end villas India, luxury getaways India, hotel loyalty programmes India, private villa stay India, curated travel experiences

Pacific Group to build 1.5 mn sq ft mall, hotel in Jaipur by 2027

Bengaluru airport IndiGo plane

Tempo collides with parked IndiGo plane at Bengaluru airport; none injured

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, BHEL

BHEL's revenue up 19% at ₹27,350 cr in FY25, records highest order inflows

Satin Creditcare

Microfinance firm Satin Creditcare expects 10-15% loan growth in FY26: CMD

Equity boom spurs shareholder activism, reshapes corporate boardrooms

NIIT to acquire remaining shares of IFBI, make it wholly-owned arm

Topics : telecom services MTNL public sector borrowings public sector banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 20 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

PBKS vs RCB Playing 11RCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportMI vs CSK Playing11MI vs CSK Pitch ReportHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon