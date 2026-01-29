Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 08:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nalwa Aero inks pact with 3 helicopter players to launch low-cost air taxis

Nalwa Aero inks pact with 3 helicopter players to launch low-cost air taxis

As part of this strategic collaboration, signed at the ongoing Wings India aviation show in Hyderabad, Himalaya Heli Services has placed pre-orders for Nalwa's upcoming eVTOL aircraft

Aviation tech firm Nalwa Aero on Thursday said it has signed an initial pact with helicopter operators Global Vectra Helicorp, Pawan Hans Ltd and Himalayan Heli Services to launch electric air taxi (eVTOL) services, offering fares as low as Rs 200 per passenger on select routes.

As part of this strategic collaboration, signed at the ongoing Wings India aviation show in Hyderabad, Himalaya Heli Services has placed pre-orders for Nalwa's upcoming eVTOL aircraft, a statement said.

The partners plan to deploy eVTOL aircraft for pilgrimage travel, including Char Dham Yatra routes, air ambulance services, urban and intercity air taxi operations, and offshore crew and logistics transport, Nalwa Aero said.

 

According to the company, electric propulsion promises lower operating costs, reduced noise levels, and zero in-flight emissions, enabling operators to expand services into routes previously constrained by conventional helicopter economics. The quieter footprint is especially valuable for religious destinations and urban centres, while improved efficiency supports higher-frequency short-haul connectivity, it said.

"In collaboration with experienced operators like Pawan Hans, Global Vectra and Himalaya Heli Services, we aim to introduce air taxi services at fares starting from not more than Rs 200 per passenger on select short routes," he said.

Nalwa Aero also said it has already received Design Organisation Approval from the aviation authorities in the country last year, with its Type Certification application recently accepted.

The company is currently progressing sub-scale prototype development and targets full-scale operational readiness by 2028, it said and added the introduction of electric aircraft is expected to enhance access, efficiency, and sustainability across these critical aviation segments.

Topics : Helicopters Industry News Company News BS Reads

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 8:55 PM IST

