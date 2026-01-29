Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Dow to cut 4,500 jobs, flags weak Q1 revenue amid sluggish demand

Dow to cut 4,500 jobs, flags weak Q1 revenue amid sluggish demand

Gulf Coast infrastructure assets to a fund managed by Macquarie Asset Management for $2.4 billion to focus more on its chemicals business

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

Dow will slash about 4,500 jobs, or 13 per cent of its total workforce, under a sweeping restructuring aimed at boosting profitability by at least $2 billion, while projecting first-quarter revenue below expectations on stubbornly weak demand. 
Shares of the company fell 3 per cent in premarket trading on Thursday. 
Global chemical producers are reassessing their strategies amid stagnant demand, rising production costs in â€ŒEurope, changing regulatory requirements and persistent global oversupply. 
Dow, which began a strategic review of some European assets in 2024, has also been re-evaluating its ownership of non-core assets across its global portfolio, including power and steam production and pipelines. 
 
Last year, the company closed a 40 per cent stake sale in some US. 

Gulf Coast infrastructure assets to a fund managed by Macquarie Asset Management for $2.4 billion to focus more on its chemicals business. It later sold an additional stake for $540 million in September. 
"In 2025, we achieved well over half of our more than $6.5 billion in near-term cash and cost support actions, including the accelerated delivery of more than $400 million in cost savings from our $1 billion program," said CEO Jim Fitterling. 
Dow, which operates manufacturing sites in 29 countries and employs about 34,600 people, expects to incur about $1.1 billion to $1.5 billion in one-time costs tied to the restructuring in 2026 and 2027.

DOWNBEAT REVENUE EXPECTATIONS

Dow now expects first-quarter net sales of $9.4 billion, below analysts' average estimate of $10.33 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. 
Net sales in the fourth-quarter ended December 31 for its packaging and specialty plastics segment, its largest by revenue, fell 10.7 per cent to $4.74 billion from a year earlier, due to lower polymer prices. 
The Michigan-based company reported a smaller-than-expected adjusted loss of 34 cents per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of a loss of 46 cents. 

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

