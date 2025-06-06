NTPC hits 80,265 MW capacity after commissioning 110 MW Khavda project

Friday, June 06, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC group stood at 80,265 MW, the filing said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Power giant NTPC on Friday said its group installed generation capacity stood at 80,265 MW after its step-down arm NTPC Renewable Energy began 110.25 MW commercial supply from 1255 MW Khavda solar project.

In a regulatory filing, the company said consequent upon successful commissioning, first part capacity of 110.25 MW out of 1255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy, is declared on Commercial Operation "w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of June 6, 2025".

NTPC Green Energy is a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC group stood at 80,265 MW, the filing said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NTPC solar power projects solar plant

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

