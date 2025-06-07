Saturday, June 07, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Netflix, Balaji Telefilms announce long-term creative partnership

The first offering from the collaboration is an untitled series currently in advanced stages of development, with more projects expected to follow soon

Balaji and Netflix have previously worked together on several acclaimed films such as "Kathal", "Pagglait", "Jaane Jaan", and "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare" (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Streaming giant Netflix and Ekta Kapoor's production banner Balaji Telefilms Ltd on Saturday announced a long-term creative collaboration to develop a wide array of projects across various storytelling formats.

As part of the partnership, Netflix and Balaji will "deliver fresh and culturally resonant content" tailored for streaming audiences.

It will span across Balaji Telefilms Ltd's various divisions, including Balaji Motion Pictures and Balaji Telefilms Digital, a press release said.

The first offering from the collaboration is an untitled series currently in advanced stages of development, with more projects expected to follow soon.

"At Balaji Telefilms, storytelling has always been at the heart of everything we do whether through cinema, television, or digital platforms. Partnering with Netflix, the world's leading storytelling platform known for its premium content and constant innovation, is a big moment for us," Kapoor said.

 

"It allows us to bring powerful, culturally rooted, and emotionally resonant stories to a global audience. The beginning of this new collaboration marks an exciting new chapter where we continue to push creative boundaries and deliver content that entertains, inspires, and connects people everywhere," she added.

Monika Shergill, Vice-President, Content, Netflix India, described Kapoor as a force in shaping Indian entertainment with unforgettable stories and characters that made it to pop culture even before hashtags existed.

"Her creative instinct and deep understanding of the audience's pulse have consistently set her apart in shaping what India chose to watch and love for more than two decades.

"At Netflix, our focus is to serve audiences with very diverse tastes and this collaboration will bring unique stories in rooted ways, marking an exciting new chapter in our creative journey, Shergill said.

Balaji and Netflix have previously worked together on several acclaimed films such as "Kathal", "Pagglait", "Jaane Jaan", and "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Netflix Netflix India Balaji Telefilms

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

