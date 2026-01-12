Nissan appoints Thierry Sabbagh to lead operations in India, Middle East
Automaker Nissan on Monday said it has appointed Thierry Sabbagh as Divisional Vice President and President, Middle East, KSA, CIS and India -- Nissan and Infiniti.
The company said it has announced a series of senior management changes in its Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania (AMIEO) region, designed to strengthen delivery of its transformation plan and enhance operational efficiency, speed and customer focus.
"Effective January 1, 2026, Thierry Sabbagh's responsibilities have been expanded to include Nissan India, as he becomes Divisional Vice President and President, Middle East, KSA, CIS and India -- Nissan and Infiniti," the automaker said in a statement.
The expanded scope reflects Nissan's focus on maintaining leadership continuity across established markets while strengthening governance, execution and growth momentum in India as a strategic priority within the AMIEO region, it added.
"The Re:Nissan plan is about transformation and customer-centricity. By empowering regional leadership, we are creating a more agile organisation that can respond quickly to market dynamics and deliver competitive, compelling products," Nissan AMIEO Chairperson Massimiliano Messina stated.
First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 6:30 PM IST