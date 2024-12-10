Omnicom's Interpublic acquisition makes it the global ad industry leader

Omnicom Group’s board of directors on Monday approved the acquisition of Interpublic Group (IPG), making it the largest advertising company in the world. However, experts say that in India, it will become the second largest in the space.
“Omnicom and IPG Mediabrands will become a strong number two company, with a brand share of 25.7 per cent, compared to GroupM’s (belonging to the WPP Group) 35 per cent in India,” said Sam Balsara, chairman, Madison World, to Business Standard. “I expect to see a significant change in the media landscape of the world. Though not on a similar scale, I do see several mergers and acquisitions of different sizes taking place, in bits and pieces.”
IPG has a presence in India through IPG Mediabrands India. Globally, WPP, Omnicom, Publicis Groupe, and IPG form the ‘Big Four’ of the advertising world.
Sandeep Goyal, chairman of Rediffusion, an advertising agency, corroborated Balsara’s view, stating that the combined entity is expected to become the second largest after WPP in India, though the situation could change in a few years.
He further added that the acquisition is likely to result in job losses in India, as peripheral or duplicate agencies within the network could be eliminated.
“A lot of the common facilities tend to get merged and, therefore, the direct impact in India is a likely loss of a large number of jobs. It could happen within six months to a year,” Goyal noted.
This step by Omnicom Group and Interpublic Group is primarily a financial merger aimed at cost-cutting and streamlining operations, he further explained.
“It’s about combining resources and right-sizing, which includes reducing overlapping operations and workforce. Some agency brands may vanish, but this won’t directly affect clients (under Omnicom and Interpublic Group), as services will be redistributed among remaining agencies,” Goyal explained.
Industry experts believe that GroupM currently has a monopoly in India’s advertising market. However, with the completion of the acquisition, they believe the combined entity could create a duopoly in India’s ad landscape.
While Balsara said that it is too early to identify which players might be impacted, Goyal stated that there is unlikely to be an immediate impact on GroupM India, though a long-term impact is possible.
From a global perspective, N Chandramouli, chief executive officer, TRA Research, said that the acquisition of two giant advertising groups will create a powerful global company that will shake up the industry, making it harder for rivals like WPP to compete.
“By working together, these companies (Omnicom and Interpublic Group) can save money and improve efficiency, but merging such big groups always comes with cultural challenges,” Chandramouli added.
This acquisition comes at a time when consolidations have already become a trend in the advertising industry, with both local and international ad groups merging with or acquiring smaller agencies. Industry experts believe these trends are likely to continue in India, especially as the advertising industry faces pressure from reduced consumer demand and tight budgets.
“Advertising is facing a lot of pressure today. The very fact that advertising revenues have come down significantly, no matter how large or small a company is, is a result of the fact that there is no consumer offtake. Therefore, advertising budgets are being slashed tremendously in a big manner. All this put together is a big challenge for advertisers today,” Chandramouli explained.