close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

ONGC scraps bids for Daman gas field development over cost concerns

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has cancelled the bids received for its Daman upside gas development project off the western coast due to high price quotes, sources said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
ONGC

3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 11:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has cancelled the bids received for its Daman upside gas development project off the western coast due to high price quotes, sources said.

The project is crucial to ONGC's strategy of ramping up gas production from its shallow-water fields off India's west coast. Once completed, the project would lead to nearly doubling of current gas production of 4-5 million standard cubic metres per day.

Sources aware of the matter said the bids ONGC received for the project were way higher than the company's internal estimates and so the tender has been cancelled. The tender would now be divided into separate packages and rebid.

Engineering and fabrication contractor Larsen & Toubro (L&T) emerged as the lowest bidder when the bids were opened in December last year. It quoted a cost of USD 663.77 million to build the infrastructure needed to ramp up production from the field that lies about 60 kilometers off the west coast.

A consortium of Afcons and Indonesia's Gunanusa Utama Fabricators emerged a distant second in the bidding, quoting close to USD 801.90 million. Vietnam's PTSC and Abu Dhabi's National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) were also among those initially chasing the contract, but did not participate in the bid process.

Sources said L&T's quote of USD 663.37 million was 36.77 per cent higher than ONGC's revised internal estimate of USD 485.03 million.

Also Read

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

Landmark gas deal with Qatar gives China unprecedented control over energy

Kirit Parekh panel recommends 20% premium for gas production by ONGC, OIL

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

ONGC planning to invest Rs 1 trillion to expand production capacity: Report

Data Patterns actively pursuing new product development, says CMD

Hero MotoCorp set to roll out record number of products this year: CEO

DLF to launch projects worth Rs 20k cr, targets sale bookings of Rs 12k cr

Ola Electric expanding fast, to cross 1,000 experience centres this year

Rane Holdings Ltd reports consolidated loss of Rs 8.1 cr in March quarter

L&T offered a USD 1 million discount but this was not acceptable to ONGC, they said, adding that ONGC could have tolerated a maximum variation of 20 per cent over the internal price estimate.

Daman upside gas development project envisaged building four new wellhead platforms, seven infield pipelines, a new process gas compressor module and the addition of low-pressure compression at the existing process platform. It also includes topsides modifications at existing wellhead platforms.

The project has been in the works for years but has been delayed on several occasions due to unfavourable gas pricing. But a rise in domestic gas prices turned around the project's commercial viability.

ONGC has been producing natural gas from Daman since 2016 and has spent an estimated USD 1 billion on offshore infrastructure at the field over the past five to six years.

The project to raise production involved building infrastructure that could also handle gas from neighbouring B-12 and C-24 marginal fields.

India's domestic crude oil and natural gas production has been dwindling in recent years and ONGC is under increasing pressure from the government to boost its output and reverse the declining trend.

Projects like Daman are crucial for meeting those objectives but the scrapping of the tender would add to the delay in boosting output.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ONGC Daman and Diu

First Published: May 14 2023 | 11:42 AM IST

Latest News

View More

ONGC scraps bids for Daman gas field development over cost concerns

ONGC
3 min read

Data Patterns actively pursuing new product development, says CMD

Data Patterns
2 min read

Hero MotoCorp set to roll out record number of products this year: CEO

Hero Motocorp
3 min read

DLF to launch projects worth Rs 20k cr, targets sale bookings of Rs 12k cr

Image
3 min read

Ola Electric expanding fast, to cross 1,000 experience centres this year

ola
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Transmission's board approves plan to raise up to $1 billion

Gautam Adani
1 min read

D-Mart's Q4 net up 7.8% to Rs 460 cr, revenue rises 20.5% to Rs 10,594 cr

DMart
2 min read

Netflix to cut $300 mn in spending with delay in password sharing crackdown

Netflix
2 min read

Ola Electric expanding fast, to cross 1,000 experience centres this year

ola
5 min read

Adani to raise Rs 21,000 cr from share sale in two group companies

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon