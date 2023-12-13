Sensex (0.05%)
69584.60 + 33.57
Nifty (0.10%)
20926.35 + 19.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.89%)
6813.75 + 59.85
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
44947.30 + 391.55
Nifty Bank (-0.01%)
47092.25 -5.30
Heatmap

Online delivery in Gurugram next year, offline store in 2: IKEA India CEO

Pulverer said that IKEA is also working on increasing sourcing from India, which currently stands at 30%

IKEA

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 6:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ikea will start delivering goods online in Gurugram next year, and the offline store will open in two years, Susanne Pulverer, its India chief executive officer (CEO), told Business Standard on Wednesday. With this, Gurugram will become the first serviceable location in North India for the Swedish furniture retailer.

Currently, it delivers products in Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the sidelines of the 27th World Investment Conference (WIC) in New Delhi, Pulverer said, "For Gurugram, we will give an exact timeline soon. But we are looking to open the offline store within the next two years and online sales in the next one year."

Earlier, the company announced the setting up of two stores in Delhi-NCR with an investment of around Rs 10,500 crore. Currently, it has five stores in India.

For the other store IKEA plans to open in the NCR, in Noida, Pulverer said they have not set a particular timeline yet as it is "much bigger" than the one in Gurugram.

Talking about online delivery, Pulverer said that the company is looking to expand e-commerce, but currently, it will only be around the areas where the stores are present or are planned.

"The expansion will be connected to where we have fulfilment. The long distribution will be negative for the customer experience. We do it together with offline presence," she said.

Pulverer said that IKEA is also working on increasing sourcing from India. "It makes a lot of sense for many reasons. One is more active in society; the other is closer to the supply."

She also added that there is also a possibility for India to become an export hub for the company. Pulverer, however, did not mention the quantum of the targeted increase. Currently, the company locally sources around 30 per cent of its products for the Indian market.

Pulverer added that India is among the company's top priority markets.

Also Read

Want to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Ikea ordered to pay Rs 3,000 for asking customer to buy Rs 20 carry bag

IKEA store in Noida: Construction to begin soon after govt approval

Ikea India expects double-digit growth, to sell festive dedicated items

Dunzo seeks $20 million additional investment from Reliance Retail

India's e-retail market estimated to reach over $160 bn by 2028: Report

German firm TÜV SÜD invests 15 mn euros in lab test facility in Bengaluru

Govt not considering any proposal to take over Vodafone Idea: MoS

M3M India targets Rs 5,000 cr revenue from 333-acre township in Haryana

Granules India gets USFDA nod for generic pantoprazole sodium tablets

Topics : IKEA India Gurugram online food delivery doorstep delivery

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Price Today2001 Parliament attackiQOO 12 Gen3 LaunchedMax Healthcare Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: OfficialHPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attackSecurity breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demandPiyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon