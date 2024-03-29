Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RVNL-Salasar JV gets Rs 60 cr transmission project in central Africa

While Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) holds a 51 per cent stake in the joint venture, STEL owns the remaining 49 per cent

Sterlite Power Transmission

Photo: Bloomberg (Representative Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A joint venture of state-owned RVNL and private steel player Salasar Techno Engineering has bagged a transmission project worth around Rs 60 crore in central African nation Rwanda.
The order has been secured from Energy Development Corporation Limited (EDCL) and to be executed in 18 months, Salasar Techno Engineering Limited (STEL) said in a statement on Friday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Rwanda Transmission System Reinforcement and Last Mile Connectivity project (TSRLMC) worth USD 7.152 million equivalent to Rs 596.21 million (Rs 59.6 crore) is for plant design, supply and installation of 45.8 km, 110 KV double circuit Rukarara-Huye-Gisagara transmission lines, it said.
Earlier this month, the JV bagged a transmission project worth around Rs 174 crore from the Madhya Pradesh government.
While Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) holds a 51 per cent stake in the joint venture, STEL owns the remaining 49 per cent.
RVNL, under the Ministry of Railways, is involved in development, financing and implementation of rail infrastructure related projects.
STEL is a steel structural manufacturer which provides services across telecom, energy and railways sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Stock of this smallcap industrial products company has zoomed 68% in 4 days

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

BJP's decision to field MPs in Assembly polls a 'good move': Union Minister

MP election LIVE: PM Modi addresses voters of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh election LIVE: Voter turnout of 71.11% recorded till 5:00 pm

LIC to keep offices open on March 30, 31 to facilitate tax saving

Byju's EGM: Shareholders don't object to raising authorised share capital

Akasa Air commences int'l operations, inaugural flight from Mumbai to Qatar

Kotak Mahindra Bank acquires 100% stake in Sonata Finance for Rs 537 crore

HDFC Life gets GST demand orders of Rs 27 cr for short payment of taxes

Topics : Central African Republic joint ventures in India Rail Vikas Nigam Rail Vikas Nigam IPO Indian Railways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon