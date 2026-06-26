Overlooking India means missing the defining growth story: Rajan Mittal

With India projected to become a $10 trillion economy, a global corporate strategy that overlooks this market risks missing a defining growth story of the next decade, according to Rajan Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises.

Mittal noted that growth will increasingly be driven by co-creation and long-term partnerships. He was speaking at the UK-India Week 2026 during the session 'India's Growth Story: Building the Next Decade of UK-India Opportunity'.

As India moves from a $4 trillion to a projected $10 trillion economy, any global corporate strategy that overlooks this market risks missing the defining growth story of the next decade, according to Mittal.

Mittal believes that amid reshaping of the global order, India stands out as a rare bright spot of growth and stability.

With strong domestic consumption, a young population, and rising manufacturing strength, India is becoming central to the global economy, he noted.

According to him, the opportunity is especially compelling for the UKIndia corridor.

With shared democratic values and institutional alignment, this partnership can go beyond trade towards integrated value chains, leveraging India as a trusted base to manufacture,innovate, and serve high-growth markets across Africa and beyond.

Citing the rule of law, independent regulators, and a democratic framework, he said that India is cementing its position as a trusted, predictable long-term partner that will not just have a seat at the top table but will actively shape conversations.