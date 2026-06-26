Friday, June 26, 2026 | 05:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Overlooking India means missing the defining growth story: Rajan Mittal

Overlooking India means missing the defining growth story: Rajan Mittal

Mittal believes that amid reshaping of the global order, India stands out as a rare bright spot of growth and stability

Rajan Mittal

Bharti Enterprises Vice Chairman Rajan Mittal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With India projected to become a $10 trillion economy, a global corporate strategy that overlooks this market risks missing a defining growth story of the next decade, according to Rajan Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises.

Mittal noted that growth will increasingly be driven by co-creation and long-term partnerships. He was speaking at the UK-India Week 2026 during the session 'India's Growth Story: Building the Next Decade of UK-India Opportunity'.

As India moves from a $4 trillion to a projected $10 trillion economy, any global corporate strategy that overlooks this market risks missing the defining growth story of the next decade, according to Mittal.

 

Mittal believes that amid reshaping of the global order, India stands out as a rare bright spot of growth and stability.

With strong domestic consumption, a young population, and rising manufacturing strength, India is becoming central to the global economy, he noted.

Also Read

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Enterprises

UK set to block Sunil Bharti Mittal's bid to raise stake in BT Group

airtel bharti airtel

Priority postpaid plans compliant with net-neutrality norms: Airtelpremium

Bharti Enterprises

Bharti group seeks UK support to increase BT stake without bid for takeover

acqusition, stake sale

Prudential to acquire 75% stake in Bharti Life Insurance for ₹3,500 crore

life insurance, insurance

Prudential to acquire 75% stake in Bharti Life Insurance for ₹3,500 crore

According to him, the opportunity is especially compelling for the UKIndia corridor.

With shared democratic values and institutional alignment, this partnership can go beyond trade towards integrated value chains, leveraging India as a trusted base to manufacture,innovate, and serve high-growth markets across Africa and beyond.

Citing the rule of law, independent regulators, and a democratic framework, he said that India is cementing its position as a trusted, predictable long-term partner that will not just have a seat at the top table but will actively shape conversations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tata Electronics

Apple supplier Tata Electronics tightens security after data breach

capsules, pharma sector, pharma, medicine, drugs

Zydus, Sunshine Healthcare form $20-million JV for Sri Lanka pharma plant

banks

Top 10 Indian firms' value jumps 3.5x in a decade; financials dominate

pharma medicine drugs

Zydus, Sunshine Healthcare form JV for pharma manufacturing in Sri Lanka

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

DRL gets 7 observations after USFDA inspection of Hyderabad biologics plant

Topics : Mittal Bharti Enterprises Sunil Mittal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday todayGoldman Sachs Forecast on India GDPHighest FD Rates in June 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayIran on Strait of Hormuz IRE vs IND 1st T20FIFA World Cup 2026 June 26 MatchesEPFO Service Down DateMaruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift