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Apple supplier Tata Electronics tightens security after data breach

The response protocols were deployed immediately, and the incident has had no impact on our operations across businesses, which remain unaffected, the company said

Tata Electronics

Vehicles pass through the security check at the entrance of Tata Electronics Plant in southern India which makes Apple iPhone component in Hosur, Tamil Nadu | REUTERS/File Photo

Aman Sahu New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

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Apple supplier Tata Electronics has tightened security controls and restricted employee access to internal systems following a recent data breach, Reuters reported on Friday.
 
The move follows the company's statement on Monday that it had detected a recent cybersecurity incident. The disclosure came after security researchers said the ransomware group World Leaks had posted what it claimed were component design and specification documents related to Apple and Tesla, both customers of Tata Electronics.
 
The researchers told Reuters that the ransomware group had uploaded more than 200,000 files to the dark web.
 
"A few weeks ago, Tata Electronics identified a cybersecurity incident on some of our systems. Our response protocols were deployed immediately, and the incident has had no impact on our operations across businesses, which remain unaffected," the company said in a statement to Reuters.
 
 
Apple is investigating the breach, and a full analysis is under way, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. The source added that Tata Electronics had received a ransom demand linked to the incident.

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Topics : Apple Tata Data breach cybersecurity

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First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

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