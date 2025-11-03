Monday, November 03, 2025 | 07:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Infosys launches composable stack of AI agents, services, and models

Infosys launches composable stack of AI agents, services, and models

Infosys

AI agents deliver services alongside humans in the loop, executing end-to-end workflows with humans either in or out of the loop to automate or eliminate tasks and enhance human performance. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IT services major Infosys on Monday launched the Infosys Topaz Fabric -- a composable stack of AI agents, services, and models designed to accelerate value from enterprise AI investments.

The enterprise services delivered through Infosys Topaz Fabric include IT operations, transformation services, quality engineering services, and cybersecurity services, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"This is a stack of layered, composable, open and interoperable data infrastructure, models, agents, flows, and AI apps that help unify and accelerate IT service delivery across the enterprise landscape. Infosys Topaz Fabric makes it simple for enterprises to access services-as-software -- both integrated and modular -- through a comprehensive one-shop.

 

"It unlocks enterprise value by reimagining IT processes, building on existing IT investments, and bringing together AI-led capabilities out-of-the-box while avoiding vendor lock-ins," it said.

AI agents deliver services alongside humans in the loop, executing end-to-end workflows with humans either in or out of the loop to automate or eliminate tasks and enhance human performance.

"Infosys Topaz Fabric brings to our clients the resilience that comes from combining the transformative powers of artificial intelligence with human creativity to supercharge service delivery across the enterprise landscape, while building on their existing investments. This approach lets them reimagine their services stack to become the powerful engine that can accelerate to match the pace of business and deliver for them the competitive advantage that they need," Satish HC, Chief Delivery Officer, Infosys, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

