Home / Companies / News / Walmart India trims losses by 29% amid modest revenue growth in FY25

Walmart India trims losses by 29% amid modest revenue growth in FY25

Cost controls, lower employee expenses help improve bottom line as the wholesale unit reports a second straight year of reduced losses

walmart

The unit’s losses narrowed 89 per cent to ₹374.3 crore, signalling improved operational efficiency at the e-commerce giant’s Indian marketplace business. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Reporter Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Walmart India, the local arm of the US retail giant, posted a modest 2.6 per cent rise in operating revenue for the financial year 2025 (FY25), reaching ₹5,330.9 crore, up from ₹5,194.9 crore a year earlier, according to filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) and accessed by Tofler.
 
Despite tepid revenue growth, Walmart India narrowed its net loss by nearly 29 per cent in FY25, bringing it down to ₹109.8 crore from ₹154 crore the previous year. The improvement was driven largely by tighter control over employee-related expenses and financing costs, including lease liabilities and bank overdrafts, according to regulatory filings.
 
 
Walmart India, which runs Flipkart Wholesale -- formerly Best Price-- has continued to pare its losses for a second consecutive year, even as revenue growth remained modest in the post-pandemic period. The business caters primarily to small neighbourhood retailers, supplying food and non-food items through its cash-and-carry outlets.
 
Total expenses increased to ₹5,483 crore from ₹5,354 crore in FY24. However, the company managed to cut employee benefit costs by over 10 per cent to ₹139 crore. 

Flipkart Internet, the marketplace arm of Flipkart, reported revenue of ₹20,493 crore in FY25, up 14 per cent year-on-year. Its net losses narrowed 37 per cent to ₹1,494 crore, according to RoC data. The growth marked a slowdown from the 21 per cent rise in FY24, after two consecutive years of more than 20 per cent expansion.
 
Amazon Seller Services, the marketplace arm of Amazon India, reported a 19 per cent increase in revenue from operations to ₹30,139 crore for the financial year ended March 2025, according to regulatory filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) accessed via data platform Tofler.
 
The unit’s losses narrowed 89 per cent to ₹374.3 crore, signalling improved operational efficiency at the e-commerce giant’s Indian marketplace business.

Topics : Company & Industry News Walmart in India Walmart India

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

