PepsiCo veteran George Kovoor named chief executive of Parle Biscuits

Parle Biscuits, maker of Parle-G, has appointed George Kovoor as its chief executive officer, effective September 1, the company said in a release.

Prior to joining Parle, Kovoor worked with PepsiCo for three decades across consumer businesses and markets.

Ajay Chauhan, managing director of Parle Biscuits, said: “We welcome George and look forward to working closely with him to build on Parle’s strong foundation, strengthen our capabilities and open new opportunities for sustainable growth. As our business continues to evolve with the changing needs of Indian consumers, his ability to drive results, develop talent and navigate complex markets will be invaluable. The company looks forward to his leadership and contribution to its next phase of growth.”